Large specialised pineapple farming zone thrives in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — Farmers in the Đồng Tháp Mười region (Đồng Tháp Province) have developed a vast specialised pineapple farming area covering nearly 15,400 hectares — the largest along the Tiền River.

The pineapple-growing areas are concentrated in four key communes including Tân Phước 1, Tân Phước 2, Tân Phước 3 and Hưng Thạnh.

Pineapples thrive in the acidic soil of the Đồng Tháp Mười region. With an average yield of 20 tonnes/ha, the region produces around 300,000 tonnes of pineapples annually, making the fruit a high-value crop for both domestic consumption and export.

To tap into the crop’s potential, local authorities have improved irrigation and transportation infrastructure to enhance productivity and climate change adaptability in specialised farming zones.

Nearly 800km of dykes have been built to protect cultivated land and improve road access.

A total of 131 dyke enclosures have been completed, safeguarding 100 per cent of the pineapple-growing area.

Additionally, 198 pump stations have been installed to manage flooding, drainage, saline intrusion and droughts.

To further increase the crop’s value, the agriculture and environment sector has promoted technology transfer and the introduction of high-performing cultivars such as MĐ2 to improve yield and quality.

Off-season fruiting techniques have enabled nearly year-round harvests, helping avoid market gluts, stabilising prices, and supporting more intensive farming.

More attention has also been given to processing and diversifying pineapple products, such as candy, colouring syrup and beverages, adding value and enhancing the market appeal of Đồng Tháp Mười pineapples.

In Tân Phước 1 Commune and nearby areas, small-scale pineapple processing businesses have grown rapidly, creating jobs for thousands of rural workers and boosting incomes through high added-value products.

This year, wholesale pineapple prices have ranged from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ9,000 per kilogramme depending on the season.

At these prices, farmers can earn around VNĐ200 million (US$7,800) per hectare, with net profits exceeding VNĐ100 million - nearly double last year.

Specialised pineapple cultivation has enabled many farmers who settled in Đồng Tháp Mười region to achieve financial success - with some becoming local millionaires.

Nguyễn Thành Hiển, a farmer from Hưng Thạnh Commune, manages 11 hectares of farmland — including pineapples, yam and glutinous rice - earning VNĐ1.15 billion (US$45,000) annually.

Hiển said that the sustained high pineapple prices are due to strong market demand and local farmers’ adoption of scientific farming techniques, which have improved quality and consumer trust.

In addition, production linked to value chains has also improved market access through agreements between cooperatives, farmers, and enterprises.

There are now 16 agricultural cooperatives in the region, many of which have signed contracts with traders and processors.

For example, Bình Minh Agricultural Services Cooperative has partnered with Công Hậu Trading Hub, while Phú Mỹ Agricultural Trading and Services Cooperative has signed a deal with Minh Hùng Pineapple Hub for both production and sales.

These partnerships facilitate the sale of thousands of tonnes of pineapples each year, often at prices VNĐ500 per kilo above the market average.

Trần Hoàng Phong, party secretary of Hưng Thạnh Commune, said that pineapple farming has transformed the local agricultural landscape, improving livelihoods and boosting prosperity. — VNS