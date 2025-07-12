Tây Ninh, YCH Group partner to advance smart logistics

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Tây Ninh Province on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation with Singapore-based YCH Group to boost smart logistics, support exporters and develop high-quality human resources in efforts to promote sustainable development.

Under the agreement, both sides will push forward a logistics project at the Mộc Bài Border Gate Economic Zone, explore additional investments to modernise logistics infrastructure and enhance infrastructure connectivity across the province.

The partnership also aims to help local SMEs export via the firm’s YSG e-commerce platform, apply advanced technologies to optimise supply chains and reduce congestion, train a high-quality logistics workforce, and support the province's efforts towards net-zero emissions.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Hồng Thanh called the partnership a major milestone in strengthening Tây Ninh’s competitiveness and modernising logistics infrastructure, especially following its recent administrative merger with Long An Province.

He reaffirmed Tây Ninh’s commitment to facilitating YCH’s projects and to achieving green and sustainable economic growth.

Dr Yap Kwong Weng, head of Group Strategy, Sustainability, and Communications at YCH Group and CEO of Vietnam SuperPort, expressed confidence in the long-term cooperation, emphasising the logistics infrastructure project's potential to boost not only the province's competitiveness but also trade flows between Việt Nam, Cambodia and the broader region.

The deal is expected to help local businesses better integrate into global supply chains, increase exports, and accelerate Tây Ninh’s transformation into a logistics and trade hub in the southeastern region, he noted.

YCH Group is a leading logistics solution provider, operating in over 100 Asian cities and serving top global brands across consumer goods, electronics, chemicals, healthcare, and e-commerce. In Việt Nam, it is involved in major projects such as Vietnam SuperPort in Vĩnh Phúc and YCH Protrade in Bình Dương.

With its strategic location, Tây Ninh is positioned as a key gateway for goods transit among HCM City, the Southeast, the Mekong Delta and Cambodia. The province is investing heavily in transport infrastructure, including expressways, belt roads, and inland waterway ports linked to major seaports and industrial zones.

The partnership is expected to make a breakthrough in logistics development and raise Tây Ninh’s profile in both regional and global economic landscapes. — VNS