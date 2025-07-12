Ethiopian Airlines launches Hà Nội route, signs deals with Vietnamese partners

HÀ NỘI — Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline by network, officially launched a new route connecting Addis Ababa and Hà Nội and signed a series of co-operation agreements with Vietnamese partners at a ceremony held in Hà Nội in the evening of July 11.

Accordingly, Ethiopian Airlines signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Air, Vietnam Post (VNPost), and Deks Air Vietnam.

Under the agreements, Ethiopian Airlines appointed Deks Air Vietnam as its General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) in Việt Nam. As a member of a global aviation group with 50 years of experience and with presence in eight countries, Deks Air represents 17 international airlines in both passenger and cargo sectors. The appointment reflects Deks Air’s growing role in the development and distribution of international air services in Việt Nam, and aligns with Ethiopian Airlines’ global expansion strategy.

In the cargo sector, Pacific Air was appointed as Ethiopian Airlines’ General Sales Agent for Cargo (GSA Cargo) in Việt Nam. Pacific Air is a leading air freight agency in the country, with extensive experience in handling a wide range of goods, from commercial shipments to specialised cargo.

Earlier that day, Ethiopian Airlines inaugurated its new direct route between Addis Ababa and Hà Nội, with four weekly flights starting from July 10, 2025.

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said the new route reflects the airline’s ambition to expand in Southeast Asia, strengthen connectivity, and foster deeper co-operation between Việt Nam and its global network.

The new service aims to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations, while offering passengers access to Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive network across Africa, Europe, and the Americas via its hub in Addis Ababa.

With nearly 80 years of development, Ethiopian Airlines is regarded as one of Africa’s most successful carriers. It currently operates flights to over 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents. The airline’s modern fleet includes Boeing 737, 777, 787, Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000, and De Havilland Q400 aircraft, reflecting its focus on passenger experience and environmental sustainability.

Under its “Vision 2035” strategy, Ethiopian Airlines aims to become one of the world’s top 20 airline groups, with expanded operations through multiple hubs in Togo, Malawi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. — VNS