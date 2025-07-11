Car sales increase sharply in June

HÀ NỘI — The total number of cars sold by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA)’s members in June 2025 reached 31,977 vehicles, up 9 per cent over May and up 20 per cent over the same period in 2024.

A VAMA report showed that on average, 1,065 cars were sold each day in June.

Passenger cars accounted for the largest number of sales with 22,934 vehicles, up 14.6 per cent over the previous month. Meanwhile, sales of commercial vehicles reached 8,782, down 2 per cent, while specialised vehicle sales reached 261, up 23 per cent over the previous month.

Sales of domestically assembled cars reached 14,355 vehicles, up 4 per cent over the previous month, and sales of imported cars hit 17,622 vehicles, up 14 per cent over the previous month.

In the first six months of 2025, total sales of the entire market increased by 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 163,021 vehicles. Of these, passenger cars increased by 18 per cent, commercial vehicles increased by 28 per cent and specialised vehicles increased by 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

By the end of June, sales of domestically assembled vehicles increased by 13 per cent to 77,119, while imported vehicles surged by 29 per cent to 85,902 compared to the same period last year. — VNS/BIZHUB