VINACONEX makes debut on Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Corporation (VINACONEX) has for the first time been named among the region’s largest enterprises in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, marking a significant milestone in the group’s regional integration journey.

The 2025 ranking announced by Fortune magazine honours the 500 largest and most influential companies across six Southeast Asian economies: Việt Nam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. This year, Việt Nam has 76 representatives on the list, up from 70 last year — a testament to the country’s growing economic strength and the rising global ambitions of its corporate sector.

With a minimum revenue threshold of US$349.4 million for inclusion, the Fortune SEA 500 ranks companies based on their 2024 fiscal year performance. VINACONEX made the list thanks to its solid growth and consistent performance across its three strategic pillars: construction, real estate and financial investment.

In 2024, VINACONEX posted consolidated revenue of more than VNĐ13.1 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ1.1 trillion, exceeding its annual plan by 17 per cent. The parent company alone recorded revenue of VNĐ9.7 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ861 billion, fulfilling 100 per cent of its target and reaching the highest level in recent years. The dividend payout ratio stood at 16 per cent — 160 per cent of the planned figure — underlining the firm’s commitment to sustainable value-sharing with shareholders.

Building on this momentum, the company has set ambitious targets for 2025, aiming for consolidated revenue of VNĐ15.5 trillion and post-tax profit of VNĐ1.2 trillion, while maintaining its 16 per cent dividend policy.

As one of Việt Nam’s leading contractors, VINACONEX is currently involved in several infrastructure projects of national strategic importance, including the first phase of Long Thành International Airport, the Ring Road 4 project in the Hà Nội Capital Region and the expansion of Terminal T2 at Nội Bài International Airport.

In the property sector, the firm is pushing ahead with major developments, such as the Capital One mixed-use complex in Hà Nội and the Vera Diamond City urban area in Móng Cái. At the same time, it is focusing on strategic industrial zones and exploring social housing projects aligned with Government priorities.

Financial investment continues to play a key role in VINACONEX’s resilience amid market volatility, with a focus on stable revenue-generating sectors such as hydropower (Ngòi Phát and Đăk Ba plants), clean water supply (Viwaco) and education (Lý Thái Tổ Education System). These ventures form a long-term growth platform for the corporation.

VINACONEX’s entry into the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is not only a recognition of its business achievements, but also a reflection of the increasing global stature of Vietnamese enterprises on the regional and international stage. — VNS