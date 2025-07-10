Vietnamese products seize retail opportunities through Korean trade fair

HÀ NỘI — Major trade fairs such as the Korea Import Fair (KIF) in South Korea are no longer the exclusive domain of international brands but are increasingly becoming a springboard for Vietnamese goods to make their mark.

At this year’s event in Seoul, numerous Vietnamese companies successfully navigated the strict requirements of the market to leave a strong impression on global distribution partners.

Held from July 7 to 9 at COEX Centre in Seoul, KIF 2025 gathered hundreds of international exhibitors. The Vietnamese delegation, led by the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products and BSA Centre, made a notable impact with a dedicated pavilion titled “Vietnamese Common House”.

The showcase highlighted eco-friendly, locally rooted and plant-based products, all of which resonate strongly with South Korean consumers.

The delegation featured 11 Vietnamese enterprises presenting high-quality items such as rice paper, Tây Ninh salt, bird’s nest drinks, coffee, passion fruit, almond biscuits and natural wellness products.

Tân Nhiên Co., Ltd attracted attention with its ready-to-eat rice paper that does not require soaking — a blend of tradition and modern convenience. Tiến Anh was impressed with its transparent product labelling, while Datafa drew interest with its healthy and natural product lines aligned with new consumer trends.

Beyond exhibition displays, Vietnamese businesses also held direct B2B meetings with major global buyers. Some companies engaged in discussions with representatives of key retail supply chains such as Walmart and Costco.

Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of BSA Centre, noted that the fair represented a strategic gateway for Vietnamese goods to penetrate international distribution systems, moving beyond mere brand promotion.

The B2B zone was bustling with activity, with some businesses running out of samples on the first day due to high visitor turnout. Products with sustainable elements, eye-catching packaging, and compelling brand stories — including those from Tây Cát, Con Tôm Rừng, Anh Kim, Jamy Green, and Eherbal — drew considerable interest. Many firms expressed hope that this would serve as a launching pad for Vietnamese products to win over global markets, not just through quality, but through professionalism in approach.

KIF 2025 not only offered potential orders but also provided valuable lessons in exhibition management, distribution development, and aligning quality control standards with global benchmarks.

Notably, during the event, the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), paving the way for long-term and broader cooperation.

Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the association, said: “Selling is not enough, Vietnamese businesses must standardise and stay aligned with global trends. That is the sustainable path forward.” — VNS