State Treasury raises over VNĐ30.47 trillion in government bonds in June

July 10, 2025 - 15:05
The rise reflected the shift in supply and demand in the primary market and shows that the expectation of interest rate hikes is gradually becoming more evident in bond valuations.

 

G-bonds issued last month focused mainly on five-year and 10-year terms, — Photo thoibaonganhang.vn

HÀ NỘI — The total value of government bonds raised in June 2025 reached more than VNĐ30.47 trillion (US$1.16 million), up 68.8 per cent compared to May, reflecting stable investment demand and effective issuance strategy of the State Treasury of Vietnam.

According to data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), bonds issued last month focused mainly on five-year and 10-year terms, accounting for 27 per cent and 68 per cent of the total issuance value, equivalent to VNĐ8.3 trillion and VNĐ20.64 trillion, respectively.

Longer terms, such as 15 years and 30 years, were also issued to diversify the product portfolio, meeting different needs from investors.

The winning interest rate in the month recorded a slight increase in all terms. Specifically, the winning interest rate for the five-year term was 2.59 per cent (up 18 basis points), the 10-year term was 3.18 per cent (up 10 points), the 15-year term was 3.27 per cent (up seven points) and the 30-year term was 3.40 per cent (up 10 basis points) compared to the end of May.

The rise reflected the shift in supply and demand in the primary market and shows that the expectation of interest rate hikes is gradually becoming more evident in bond valuations.

In accumulation, in the first six months of this year, the State Treasury successfully raised VNĐ201.39 trillion through bidding for government bonds, completing 40 per cent of the 2025 plan.

With the current mobilisation progress, the financial management agency expects to continue to maintain a stable supply for the market and contribute to ensuring budget balance. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

Auto enterprises to enjoy preferential import tariff policies

The new decree, which took effect on July 8, 2025, revises the minimum production volume criteria for enterprises seeking to benefit from preferential import tariffs on automotive components under the preferential tariff programme. This policy aims to support domestic vehicle manufacturers and assemblers, particularly those producing environmentally friendly models.

