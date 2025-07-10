Quảng Ngãi leads in GRDP growth in first half of 2025

QUẢNG NGÃI — Quảng Ngãi Province achieved the highest gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in Việt Nam in the first half of 2025, reaching a record 11.51 per cent.

At current prices, the province’s GRDP was estimated at around VNĐ67.4 trillion (approximately US$2.6 billion).

Industry and construction accounted for the largest share, followed by services and agriculture.

Under its former boundaries prior to the merger with Kon Tum Province, the growth rate was even higher, at 12.4 per cent.

The industry and construction sector of the new Quảng Ngãi Province served as the main growth driver, expanding by 21.38 per cent.

Industry grew by 22.59 per cent, driven by oil and steel production.

Several industrial sectors, including clothing production, metal manufacturing, electricity supply, and wastewater treatment, saw strong growth.

The services sector also rose by 8.6 per cent.

Tourism, accommodation, food services and private healthcare and education were promoted by events such as Quảng Ngãi Tourism Week, street festivals and the 80th anniversary of the historical Ba Tơ Uprising.

Despite the impacts of climate change, the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector still posted growth of nearly three per cent, mainly from stable aquaculture and seafood output.

The results stem from the province's efforts to streamline administration, address investment challenges, expedite public capital disbursement, and support business expansion.

With the national GDP growth estimated at 7.5 per cent in the first half of the year—the highest rate in 15 years—the province’s top ranking underscores its growing role in the economic landscape of central Việt Nam and the country as a whole.

Bùi Thị Quỳnh Vân, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, said that the province would build on this momentum to reach its annual targets.

“The province would continue to improve the investment environment, upgrade transport infrastructure and speed up key projects,” she said. VNS