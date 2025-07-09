Expo showcasing cutting-edge technology, innovation kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — The second International Technology Exhibition (iTECH EXPO 2025) in HCM City from July 9 to 11 brings together more than 120 domestic and international tech firms to promote a vibrant and application-oriented innovation ecosystem, aligned with Việt Nam’s digital transformation goals.

The HCM City Computer Association (HCA), in collaboration with strategic partners, including Vietbuild, Alta Media and others, on Tuesday (July 9) officially kicked off the iTECH EXPO 2025 at SKY EXPO Vietnam in Quang Trung Software City.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long, Chairman of HCA and Head of the Organising Committee, said that with the spirit of Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW, HCA continues to accompany local authorities and enterprises on their digital transformation journey.

“With the theme ‘New tech empower iFuture’, the event marks a significant step forward in shaping a comprehensive tech ecosystem where innovation solves real-world challenges.”

ITECH EXPO 2025 spans nearly 4,000 square metres and features core technologies such as AI, IoT and Big Data, as well as advanced interactive tech like drones, robots, and holoboxes.

Key sectors showcased include EdTech, AgriTech, FinTech, Cybersecurity, and start-up innovation.

A major highlight this year is the launch of a new digital trade platform that allows businesses to proactively connect and optimise partnership opportunities on-site.

The exclusive tech sales programme, combined with non-cash payment systems, is expected to boost both transactions and market demand.

More than 5,000 visitors and 1,000 trade connections are anticipated, with participation from nearly 10 countries and territories, including Russia, South Korea, China, the UK, Israel, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, and Taiwan (China).

Seven in-depth seminars will also be held, led by government agencies and attended by over 50 industry leaders from global tech giants such as Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services (AWS), NVIDIA, Acer, Intel, and Logitech, alongside major Vietnamese firms like Viettel, VNPT, and CMC Telecom.

One notable activity is a digital transformation consultation programme tailored for 168 wards and communes in HCM City, led by the city’s Department of Science and Technology director Lâm Đình Thắng, emphasising the importance of digital tools in modern public governance.

Local leaders will be directly matched with ten leading tech enterprises offering more than 50 tailored digital solutions across five core areas: public administration and population management; local economic development; infrastructure and environment; culture, education and healthcare; and agriculture and rural development.

The event affirms its role not only as a global tech showcase but also as a platform to promote innovation for the benefit of society. — VNS