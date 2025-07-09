Khánh Hòa invites strategic investors to Vân Phong Economic Zone

HÀ NỘI — The central coastal province of Khánh Hòa is calling on strategic investors and financially capable multinationals to invest in the Vân Phong Economic Zone (EZ), aiming to maximise the zone’s potential and position it as a key growth driver.

Destination for large projects

Located in northern Khánh Hòa, Vân Phong EZ spans 150,000 hectares and is divided into 19 functional subzones. As of now, it has attracted 155 investment projects, including 131 domestic and 24 foreign ones, with total registered capital of around US$5.4 billion. Among these, 106 projects are currently operational, with a combined investment of $3.3 billion, equivalent to 61 per cent of total registered capital.

In the first half of 2025, the Vân Phong EZ Management Board issued investment registration certificates for six new projects worth over VNĐ3 trillion ($114.7 million), and approved more than VNĐ296 billion added to two existing ones.

Several large-scale projects in the zone have operated profitably and contributed significantly to the state budget. A notable example is a shipbuilding and repair facility of the Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding (HVS) Co. Ltd. In the first five months of 2025, it recorded VNĐ6.75 trillion in revenue and contributed VNĐ506 billion in taxes.

HVS General Director Kim Song Hag said the company plans to deliver 16 ships and nine cabins in 2025, aiming for revenue exceeding $700 million. To meet rising global demand, the company is expanding production capacity and upgrading infrastructure, with the goal of increasing its annual shipbuilding capacity from 15 to 23 vessels by 2030.

Under the National Assembly's Resolution No. 55/2022/QH15, which introduces special mechanisms and policies for Khánh Hòa's development, the Prime Minister recently approved two major projects in Vân Phong EZ—the Tu Bông and Đầm Môn new urban areas—with a combined investment of about VNĐ65 trillion. Relevant authorities are now finalising documentation to prepare for investor selection.

The zone has also received investment proposals from major developers such as Becamex and Sonadezi for two new industrial parks: Ninh Xuân and Ninh Diêm 3. These moves underscore Vân Phong’s growing appeal among leading infrastructure investors in Việt Nam.

Strong commitment to investors

Determined to position Vân Phong among the top three economic zones in the country, Khánh Hòa is mobilising all available resources to create the most favourable conditions for strategic investors.

Trần Minh Chiến, head of the Vân Phong EZ Management Board, noted attracting major investors will bring in capital, advanced technology, and modern management expertise, helping to develop key industries, generate jobs, and promote local development.

To realise this goal, in addition to tax and land rental incentives, the board has established special working groups to provide support for investors. It has also proposed that the provincial People’s Committee direct relevant agencies to establish local land development centres to accelerate site clearance, prepare resettlement areas, and ensure land availability.

Chairman of the Khánh Hòa People’s Committee Trần Quốc Nam pledgted maximum support for investors throughout all project phases, from initial surveys and licensing to full-scale operation.

He also urged departments to review existing investment dossiers, assess actual implementation, and develop criteria to select capable investors, with priority given to experienced international corporations and strategic investors, particularly in sectors such as seaport, logistics, industry, and tourism. — VNS