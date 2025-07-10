Viettel leads Việt Nam’s top brands in sustainability perception value

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has topped Việt Nam’s brands in Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV), with an estimated value of US$347 million, according to the Sustainability Perceptions Index 2025 report by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

The report shows a rising commitment to sustainability among Việt Nam’s major brands, with the banking sector dominating half of the top 10, including such firms as Vietcombank, Techcombank, MB, BIDV, VietinBank and Agribank.

Vietcombank’s SPV reached $155 million, followed by Techcombank ($106 million) and VietinBank ($101 million).

VietinBank also recorded the largest gap between sustainability perception and actual ESG performance ($8.6 million), indicating stronger efforts than raising public awareness and highlighting the potential for better ESG communication.

Vinamilk ($111 million) and Vinhomes ($110.7 million) ranked third and fourth among Việt Nam’s most sustainable brands, while Petrolimex secured the 10th position with an SPV of $50 million.

Globally, Apple led with an SPV of $39 billion, despite ongoing criticism over labour and environmental issues. Microsoft followed, with a large value gap suggesting under-recognised ESG performance. Meanwhile, Tesla saw a $7.3 billion drop in sustainability value, reflecting declining public trust in its ESG credentials.

The Brand Finance Index is based on feedback from over 150,000 respondents in 40 countries, combining survey data with ESG performance ratings from CSRHub. — BIZHUB