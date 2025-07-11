Market mixed, but VN-Index inches closer to 1,450 points

HÀ NỘI — The market ended mixed on Thursday, with the VN-Index moving closer to the 1,450 point-level while foreign investors continued their net buying spree on the southern bourse.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index increased by 14.32 points, or 1 per cent, to 1,445.64 points.

185 stocks on the southern bourse traded higher, and 119 ticker symbols declined.

While liquidity decreased from the previous session, it remained high. The trading value dropped by 22 per cent to VNĐ27.65 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, soared 26.07 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 1,569.34 points.

Stocks of the Vin family drew significant attention in today’s trading session, particularly with Vingroup (VIC) reaching the ceiling price.

Other stocks in this group, such as Vinhomes (VHM) rose sharply by 5.13 per cent, while Vincom Retail (VRE) saw an increase of 6.16 per cent.

Together, these three stocks made a significant contribution to the VN-Index, adding over 10 points to its overall gain.

The market’s bullish trend also received support from some pillar stocks, including Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Masan Group (MSN), FPT Corporation (FPT), Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) and Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB). These stocks rose by between 1.45-2.5 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index reversed its recent course to finish lower at 238.44 points. It was down by 0.19 points, or 0.08 per cent.

The exchange recorded 94 stocks advancing and 68 declining, with a total trading volume exceeding VNĐ2.1 trillion.

Foreign investors continued their buying trend for the seventh consecutive session, net purchasing nearly VNĐ980 billion across the whole market.

On the HoSE, their net purchases amounted to approximately VNĐ1.07 trillion. Notably, SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) remained the top net bought stock, with a value close to VNĐ558 billion.

Other stocks, including VPBBank (VPB) and SHB, also attracted substantial net buying, each seeing hundreds of billions in purchases. Stocks like HDBank (HDB), VRE and Vietcombank (VCB) experienced net buying values ranging from VNĐ81 billion to VNĐ93 billion.

In contrast, foreign investors net sold VNĐ372 billion of HPG, while Vietinbank (CTG), Vinaconex (VCG), FPT Digital Retail JSC (FRT) and Digiworld (DGW) experienced net selling of VNĐ40-55 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS