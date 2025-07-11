Politics & Law
Home Economy

Online traded goods must declare quality standards from 2026

July 11, 2025 - 13:13
From 2026, all products sold online, regardless of scale, must publish standard certification according to the corresponding risk group.

 

From 2026, all products sold online, regardless of scale, must publish standards certification according to the corresponding risk group. Photo vnbusiness.vn 

HÀ NỘI —  All products traded on e-commerce platforms will have to declare quality standards certification from January 1, 2026.

According to new regulations in the newly-issued law that amended and supplemented a number of articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality, products and goods will be divided into three groups: low risk, medium risk and high risk.

For the low risk group, businesses are allowed to self-declare applicable standards.

The medium risk group requires conformity assessment, which can be done by businesses or through a recognised organisation.

Meanwhile, the high risk group requires certification from an independent organisation that is aimed at ensuring maximum safety and quality criteria.

As goods on e-commerce platforms are large and diverse, but the reliability of information of the goods is still uneven, the mandatory publication of quality standards will create a clearer legal corridor, while enhancing the responsibility of both sellers and e-commerce platforms. — VNS/BIZHUB

