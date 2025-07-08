Man gets death penalty for murdering entire family

HÀ NỘI — A man who murdered four members of his own family in a shocking case has been sentenced to death by a Hà Nội court on Tuesday.

The Hà Nội People’s Court handed down the death penalty to 52-year-old Vũ Văn Vương for the brutal killings of his daughter, son, wife and elderly mother earlier this year.

According to court proceedings, Vương carried out the murders over two days in mid-January at the family’s home in the former Phú Xuyên District of Hà Nội.

On the morning of January 15, he strangled his 19-year-old daughter and hid her body under the bed. Later that afternoon, he did the same to his 17-year-old son.

That night, when his wife returned home from work, he killed her around 11pm and concealed her body in the same place. In the early hours of the next morning, January 16, Vương strangled his 79-year-old mother, who had been bedridden with illness.

After committing the murders, Vương wrote a letter and attempted to take his own life by overdosing on sleeping pills, but survived. He then fled Hà Nội by bus to Đà Nẵng, and from there continued to the southern city Vũng Tàu.

He was eventually arrested at Liên Trì Pagoda on January 18, where he was holding a ritual for the victims.

Police said that at the time of arrest, Vương showed signs of severe depression and mental instability, but tested negative for drugs. In his confession, he said he committed the murders because he wanted to "free" his family from poverty.

At trial, Vương admitted to all charges. Prosecutors described his actions as "extremely cruel and inhumane", arguing that he was beyond rehabilitation and should receive the harshest possible sentence.

The court agreed, concluding that he was no longer capable of being reformed into a productive member of society.

Before the sentencing was announced, Vương told the court he wished to be executed soon, saying he wanted to "free himself". — VNS