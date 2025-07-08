$19.1 mil to be poured into replacing iron bridge in southern HCM City

HCM CITY – HCM City will budget VNĐ500 billion ($19.1 million) to build a new Rạch Tôm Bridge to replace the old, degraded one on Lê Văn Lương street in Nhà Bè Commune.

The Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCM City has proposed the commencement of the new Rạch Tôm Bridge, a key route connecting HCM City with the new Tây Ninh Province, spanning 683 metres.

VNĐ500 billion ($19.1 million) will be allocated for the project, with over VNĐ140 billion ($5.3 million) for construction and approximately VNĐ224 billion ($8.6 million) for land clearance.

The bridge is expected to reduce congestion of local traffic and boost socio-economic development. It also serves as a catalyst for HCM’s transportation development and enhances regional connectivity with Tây Ninh Province.

The project is scheduled to commence on July 10 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The commune is implementing land clearance for the upcoming Rạch Dơi Bridge, which will complete a network of four major bridges, connecting Long An with Nhà Bè and the southern key economic regions. — VNS