Society

$19.1 mil to be poured into replacing iron bridge in southern HCM City

July 08, 2025 - 15:03
HCM City will budget VNĐ500 billion ($19.122 million) to build a new Rạch Tôm Bridge to replace the old, degraded one on Lê Văn Lương street in Nhà Bè Commune.
The Rạch Tôm bridge in Nhà Bè Commune has been degrading over 50 years. The city will allocate VNĐ500 billion ($19.122 million) to rebuild the bridge. - Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY – HCM City will budget VNĐ500 billion ($19.1 million) to build a new Rạch Tôm Bridge to replace the old, degraded one on Lê Văn Lương street in Nhà Bè Commune.

The Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCM City has proposed the commencement of the new Rạch Tôm Bridge, a key route connecting HCM City with the new Tây Ninh Province, spanning 683 metres.

VNĐ500 billion ($19.1 million) will be allocated for the project, with over VNĐ140 billion ($5.3 million) for construction and approximately VNĐ224 billion ($8.6 million) for land clearance.

The bridge is expected to reduce congestion of local traffic and boost socio-economic development. It also serves as a catalyst for HCM’s transportation development and enhances regional connectivity with Tây Ninh Province.

The project is scheduled to commence on July 10 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The commune is implementing land clearance for the upcoming Rạch Dơi Bridge, which will complete a network of four major bridges, connecting Long An with Nhà Bè and the southern key economic regions. — VNS

Society

Đông Giao: the village where wood comes to life

Đông Giao Village in Hải Phòng City (formerly part of Hải Dương Province) is a centuries-old centre of wood carving, where over 95 per cent of households still practise the traditional craft. Despite the pressures of modern times, the village thrives through creativity, dedication and the sharing of knowledge across generations.
Society

Where wood comes to life

Đông Giao village in Hải Phòng City is a centuries-old centre of wood carving, where over 95 per cent of households still practice the traditional craft. Despite modern times, the village thrives through creativity and dedication.

