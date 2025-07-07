Politics & Law
Home Society

Where wood comes to life

July 07, 2025 - 18:18
Đông Giao village in Hải Phòng City is a centuries-old centre of wood carving, where over 95 per cent of households still practice the traditional craft. Despite modern times, the village thrives through creativity and dedication.

