Eight dead in apartment fire in HCM City

HCM CITY — Eight people were killed in a devastating fire that broke out late Sunday night at a residential building in Phú Thọ Hòa Ward, HCM City.

The blaze broke out shortly after 10pm at Block A of the Độc Lập apartment complex on Đô Đốc Long Street.

Initial reports suggest the fire started on the ground floor and quickly spread, trapping residents inside.

Neighbours tried to extinguish the flames using handheld fire extinguishers but were overwhelmed as the fire intensified. Thick smoke and heat sent residents scrambling to evacuate, while others were unable to escape.

A local resident said the fire appeared to have started from a ground-floor unit, triggering panic among those living in the building.

People rushed to escape as fire engines and ambulances quickly arrived at the scene, and several bodies were seen being carried out by emergency personnel.

Another witness said they heard loud explosions as the flames grew, and efforts to douse the fire from outside were hindered by locked iron gates and multiple barriers.

Firefighters from the city Police’s Fire and Rescue Department deployed multiple fire trucks and dozens of officers to the scene.

By 11pm, the fire was fully contained.

Authorities confirmed that eight people died in the fire.

Four victims including two adults and two children were taken to Thống Nhất Hospital, while the remaining four adults were transported to Tân Phú Hospital.

At the scene, several motorbikes, bicycles, and a car were found completely burned, their frames blackened and deformed.

The area has been sealed off as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.

On Monday, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình signed an official telegram on behalf of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, extending condolences and ordering urgent action over the deadly fire at the Độc Lập apartment complex.

HCM City People’s Committee was ordered to promptly provide support to affected families and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to investigate the cause of the fire and handle any violations in line with the law.

Relevant ministries and local authorities were instructed to strictly enforce fire prevention regulations, especially under the Fire Prevention and Fighting Law.

High-risk buildings must be inspected and reinforced with safety measures, and violations must be penalised.

Public awareness and training on fire safety and rescue were also urged to minimise future risks. — VNS