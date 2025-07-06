Vietnamese citizens in RoK provided with knowledge on laws

HÀ NỘI — The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a legal dissemination and consultation session on Sunday in a hybrid format for Vietnamese citizens living, working, and studying in the East Asian.

The event was held in coordination with the Embassy of Việt Nam in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Hà Nội Bar Association.

In his opening remarks, SCOV Chairman Nguyễn Trung Kiên emphasised that caring for the Vietnamese community abroad had always been one of the key focuses of Việt Nam's foreign affairs and national solidarity efforts. This priority had received close attention and guidance from the Party and State through a series of major policies over the past decades.

The legal dissemination and consultation activity for Vietnamese citizens living, working, and studying in the RoK is not only aimed at strengthening the dissemination and education of Vietnamese laws to overseas Vietnamese but also at providing them with information on the legal systems of other countries around the world, according to Kiên.

This is expected to help raise legal awareness among the overseas Vietnamese community, assist them in integrating and securing a solid legal status in their host country.

There are currently around 350,000 Vietnamese people living, studying, and working in various provinces and cities across the East Asian country.

This young community, which is quickly growing, and integrating into the host society, had actively participated in various fields and professions while maintaining a strong attachment to the homeland, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ said.

Therefore, helping them gain accurate and comprehensive information about both Vietnamese and Korean laws, especially regulations related to investment in Việt Nam and foreign labour in the RoK, would play a very important role.

As part of the programme, lawyers from the Hà Nội Bar Association, the Gyeonggi Central Bar Association of the RoK, and representatives from the Vietnamese embassy introduced the legal regulations of both countries.

They also addressed 12 groups of questions raised by the overseas Vietnamese community, with a focus on issues of particular concern to the community, such as labour standards, labour contract signing, wage policies, allowances, insurance, marriage with foreigners, property ownership, and investment regulations in Việt Nam.

Special attention was given to new provisions of the amended Law on Nationality and the procedures for applying for or reclaiming the Vietnamese nationality.

After the programme, overseas Vietnamese who require additional information can continue to contact the Vietnamese embassy in the RoK or the SCOV for further support. — VNA/VNS