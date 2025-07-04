Khánh Hòa calls for public support as dengue cases surge

KHÁNH HÒA – Khánh Hòa Province is urging residents to help curb the rising number of dengue fever cases, which has more than doubled year-on-year.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of Khánh Hòa Province has reported over 3,300 cases of dengue fever since early 2025, up 2.6 times year-on-year. There are currently 41 active outbreak zones.

Mountainous communes of the former district of Khánh Sơn, which reported no cases in 2024, now have 65 cases. The number of cases in June has exceeded the epidemic warning threshold.

One dengue-related death was confirmed in Suối Dầu Commune in May. The patient had pre-existing health conditions and delayed medical treatment. After being admitted to hospital in critical condition, the patient deteriorated rapidly and passed away.

In response, health workers have sprayed chemicals to kill mosquitoes and instructed people on how to prevent the spread of the disease.

The provincial CDC has also directed local authorities to carry out mosquito and larvae eradication campaigns.

Communities in Khánh Hòa Province also launched mosquito larva clean-up campaigns in response to the 15th ASEAN Dengue Day on June 15.

Tôn Thất Toàn, Deputy Director of the provincial CDC, said that the province has faced challenges such as public complacency and problems with the national disease reporting system, making it harder to track cases and respond to new cases.

He added that recent rain showers in the province have created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.

The provincial health sector is urging the public to remove mosquito breeding sites, join clean-up campaigns and report suspected cases promptly.

The CDC has also proposed the provincial Health Department set up inspection teams to monitor the disease at ward and commune levels after the recent rearrangement of administrative units. – VNS