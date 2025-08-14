Land grab pays off as revenues hit record high

HÀ NỘI — Revenue from land and housing in Việt Nam surged to nearly VNĐ342 trillion (US$13.57 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, surpassing the year's forecast by 16.7 per cent and marking a 145.4 per cent rise compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

A significant portion of this windfall came from land use fees, estimated at VNĐ299.4 trillion — 117.9 per cent of the annual target — representing a staggering year-on-year increase of 166.5 per cent.

The sharp rise follows the proactive implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 124/CĐ-TTg, with localities pushing ahead with land auctions, land allocations and lease agreements for various development projects initiated late last year. These activities translated into major inflows in early 2025.

Other contributing factors include the restructuring of administrative units and the expansion of development space, both of which buoyed the real estate market and helped mobilise land resources for the State budget.

Overall, total State budget revenue in the January–July period reached an estimated VNĐ1,572 trillion, equivalent to 79.9 per cent of the annual estimate and up 27.4 per cent year-on-year.

Of this, central government revenue accounted for approximately 71.8 per cent of its estimate, while local government revenue reached 88.7 per cent.

Domestic revenue alone was estimated at VNĐ1,363.5 trillion — 81.7 per cent of the target and up 31.6 per cent over the same period last year.

Even after excluding land use fees, lottery revenue, capital recovery, dividends, profits, post-tax earnings and income differences from the State Bank, domestic revenue still stood at 73.2 per cent of the estimate, rising 15.9 per cent year-on-year. — VNS