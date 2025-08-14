Mega Us Expo 2025 to promote Việt Nam, Republic of Korea trade

HCM CITY – Mega Us Expo 2025 highlights the strong, expanding strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), especially among HCM City businesses and its Korean counterparts, said Nguyễn Văn Dũng, Deputy Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, at the event's opening ceremony on August 14 in HCM City.

The Multi-Trend Expo & Global Business People’s HUB (Mega Us Expo) 2025 is an annual trade promotion event aimed at strengthening business ties between Việt Nam and RoK.

The event this year features 200 booths from 15 key industrial cities in RoK, focusing on major fields like food, cosmetics, technology, content creation, and lifestyle products.

It also saw the participation of Vietnamese startups and startup support organisations.

According to Nguyễn Văn Dũng, Deputy Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, the city's innovative startup ecosystem is attracting more resources.

Dũng noted that the city's startup ecosystem was ranked in the top five in Southeast Asia for the first time in a May report by Startup Blink, highlighting its leading role in Việt Nam's startup scene.

Ryu Seung-ho, a representative from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in HCM City, stated that the city is becoming a major centre for international exchange.

At this year's Mega Us Expo, representatives from the RoK's major technology hubs and organisations supporting local industries and technological innovation came to HCM City to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to promote cooperation.

"I hope these MoUs will be the beginning of technological co-operation and create shared prosperity for both countries," he added.

He also mentioned that both countries are working together to achieve a bilateral trade turnover of US$150 billion by 2030, and this event will be an important milestone in that effort.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Huệ, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, said Mega Us Expo 2025 strengthens the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and RoK.

The event will also promote deeper cooperation in HCM City's new development area, which now includes Bình Dương and former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces, she added.

The three-day event also features trade promotion activities and innovation events.

This includes the Venture Star Competition, where startups from both countries will pitch to investors.

The top three projects will get funding for a pitching programme in RoK and co-working space at the HCM City Innovation Startup Centre (SIHUB).

Additionally, the Univ. Star Competition will showcase student startup ideas from Việt Nam and RoK, with the participation of 170 projects from over 600 students across 37 universities in HCM City and 11 in RoK.

The top 10 projects will receive prizes totaling up to VNĐ200 million.

The event was hosted by the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (RoK), SIHUB, and the Korea-Vietnam Trade Promotion Center (KORETOVIET).

The event is organised at White Palace Hoàng Văn Thụ in Đức Nhuận Ward and will last until August 16. – VNS