European firms look to Việt Nam for sustainable supply chains

HCM CITY — Around 300 delegations from 60 countries will be looking for suppliers at the Việt Nam International Sourcing 2025 expo to be held in HCM City from September 4 to 6, including many renowned European companies.

More than 12,000 products in four sectors, wood products, handicrafts, textiles, and F&B, will be displayed at 500 booths by 400 Vietnamese companies.

The event will also include factory and material zone tours and expert consulting to build a strategic network and sustainable supply chains between Vietnamese and international firms.

Việt Nam’s wood, handicrafts and agricultural products are popular in the global market, and many European businesses are looking into tighter partnerships with Vietnamese suppliers.

IKEA, the Swedish household goods giant, is committing to a long-term collaboration with local suppliers.

H&M, a fast fashion giant, is expected to help Vietnamese businesses enter the global supply chain.

Northern European food companies such as East Asia Food AB, Achaulien Export Import AB and GFI Stockholm AB are taking part in the upcoming event to seek Vietnamese suppliers focused on sustainability and food safety in line with EU regulations.

Việt Nam is beginning to expand its presence in Eastern Europe.

Ukraine and Belarus have a high demand for essential goods such as foods, beverages and textiles, opening up opportunities for Vietnamese farm produce.

Hungary and Bulgaria have steady demand for dairy, nutritional products and household goods.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said this opportunity could be a new growth area for Vietnamese goods in Eastern Europe if tapped. — VNS