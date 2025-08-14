Over 23 million students nationwide to sing National Anthem in unison, MoET proposes

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced that all delegates, educators, and students across Vietnam will participate in a unified school opening ceremony from 8:00 to 9:30am on September 5, 2025. The event will commemorate both the start of the 2025–2026 academic year and the 80th anniversary of the ministry’s founding.

In an official proposal sent to provincial and municipal People's Committees, universities, and vocational training institutions, MoET outlined plans for a synchronized celebration nationwide.

All schools will conduct a flag-raising ceremony and sing the National Anthem simultaneously with the central ceremony held at the National Convention Centre.

As part of the programme, students and educators will also listen to a keynote address delivered by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, which will be broadcast nationwide.

Each school's planned activities (if any) must be organised concisely and end before 8am.

The MoET recommends that localities and schools should prepare adequate transmission lines and equipment to connect online or via VTV1 channel to ensure stable signals, good image and sound quality, and have appropriate response plans for weather conditions.

MoET will release an official document detailing technical requirements for online connectivity to support smooth coordination across all participating institutions.

n addition, MoET has called on localities and schools to enhance communication efforts surrounding the 80th anniversary and the 2025–2026 school year opening ceremony. Outreach should be conducted through appropriate channels to generate widespread awareness and engagement throughout the education sector.

According to the ministry’s plan, the central ceremony will be held on the morning of September 5 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, serving as the focal point for the nationwide celebration.

The programme will be broadcasted live on VTV1 channel of the Việt Nam Television and connected online to educational and training institutions nationwide. — VNS