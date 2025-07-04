Việt Nam emerges as Southeast Asia’s rising star in high-tech medical treatment

HÀ NỘI — Once regarded as a low-cost destination offering basic healthcare services mainly for overseas Vietnamese and foreign patients, Việt Nam’s medical sector has undergone a rapid and impressive transformation.

With growing mastery of advanced technologies and specialised procedures, Vietnamese doctors are elevating the country’s status as an emerging hub for high-tech, complex treatments in Southeast Asia.

A series of extraordinary medical cases in Việt Nam has demonstrated far more than clinical expertise. These include a successful intervention that reignited hope for a Singaporean foetus diagnosed with a life-threatening heart defect, the remarkable recovery of a South Korean businessman from a deep coma, and the life-changing surgery that ended 15 years of suffering for an American patient.

Each story reflects not only the technical skill but also the compassion, resilience and steadily advancing capabilities of Việt Nam’s healthcare professionals. Together, they offer renewed hope to international patients in search of effective and affordable treatment.

A second chance at life

K.W.S., a 41-year-old woman from Singapore, became pregnant for the first time after more than a decade of infertility, thanks to in vitro fertilisation. But the joy of impending motherhood was shattered when doctors in Singapore diagnosed her unborn baby with a severe congenital heart defect, warning of a high risk of death and advising termination of the pregnancy.

In search of alternatives, the medical team in Singapore consulted international resources on foetal cardiac interventions and referred her to Việt Nam, the only country in Southeast Asia capable of performing such a procedure.

On May 22 and May 28, two complex foetal cardiac catheterisations were successfully carried out by a joint team from Children’s Hospital No 1 and Từ Dũ Hospital in HCM City.

Nearly two weeks after the successful procedures, Vietnamese doctors accompanied K.W.S. on her safe return flight to Singapore, where her care was transferred to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

In a heartfelt letter, K.W.S. and her husband expressed their deep gratitude to the Vietnamese medical team:

"We are truly thankful for your team’s dedication, effort and unwavering support throughout this journey. Despite our baby’s severe condition and unfavourable position, your team never gave up on us. This experience will forever remain in our hearts. Words cannot fully express our gratitude toward the incredible Vietnamese medical team."

Another powerful case is that of D.F., a 47-year-old American businessman, who described his experience as being "born again" after receiving treatment in Việt Nam.

“For 15 years, I suffered and travelled across countries in search of a solution. I visited top hospitals in the US, Thailand and Singapore. I had six failed surgeries and endured countless painful procedures. I was losing hope,” he said, visibly emotional.

His life had been upended by a urethral stricture caused by a traumatic accident. The condition led to increasingly severe urinary issues: difficulty urinating, incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination and recurrent infections.

“Every bathroom trip was torture,” he recalled. Over time, even his bladder and kidney function were affected, despite his healthy lifestyle and regular exercise.

“It used to take me 20 minutes to urinate, and even then, I never felt relief,” D.F. said.

In April, on a friend’s recommendation, he came to Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City for treatment. Just three weeks after surgery, he returned for a check-up and his symptoms had completely resolved.

“Now, it takes me just ten seconds to go to the bathroom. It’s unbelievable. For the first time in 15 years, I can drink water freely without fear. I hope my story inspires others around the world who suffer in silence, to know that effective, affordable treatment can be found even at a public hospital in Việt Nam,” he said.

Dr Đỗ Lệnh Hùng, head of the Urethral Reconstructive Surgery Department at Bình Dân Hospital, explained that urethral reconstruction typically has a low global success rate, ranging between 56–73 per cent even in leading Western surgical centres.

At Bình Dân, however, the success rate is an impressive 98 per cent. The hospital has successfully treated numerous cases far more complex than D.F.’s.

Rising destination for medical tourism

Vietnamese hospitals are not only treating patients who actively seek care in the country, but also going above and beyond to save international visitors who fall seriously ill while travelling or working in Việt Nam.

One such case is that of Y.S., a 42-year-old South Korean national, who was miraculously saved by doctors at FV Hospital in HCM City and safely repatriated after a long and challenging recovery.

Y.S. was admitted in critical condition, in a deep coma after a stroke, with no relatives present to give consent for surgery. Despite this, Medical Director of FV Hospital Dr Vũ Trường Sơn said the team made the urgent decision to operate immediately.

Though his family in South Korea had lost hope upon hearing of his condition, Vietnamese doctors refused to give up. After 80 days in a vegetative state, Y.S. gradually regained consciousness and began to communicate through eye movements and gestures.

Over the course of a year-long treatment, he received round-the-clock, comprehensive care from a multidisciplinary team, including intensive care, neurosurgery, physiotherapy and nutrition.

“We treated him like family,” said head nurse Chu Thị Nguyệt Anh. “Every small sign of progress felt like a reward for the entire team’s efforts.”

In addition to medical care, FV Hospital coordinated closely with the South Korean Consulate General in HCM City to find a solution for Y.S.’s return home. Despite the fact that he no longer had valid health insurance in Korea, one hospital eventually agreed to accept him.

On May 12, Y.S. boarded a flight back to Korea, accompanied by a nurse from FV Hospital to ensure his safety throughout the journey.

Deputy Consul General of South Korea Kwon Tae Han expressed heartfelt gratitude. He said despite the patient’s critical condition and the many difficulties encountered during treatment, the medical team at FV Hospital never gave up and ultimately saved his life.

Their actions reflect not only the noble values of the medical profession but also the deepening friendship and cooperation between South Korea and Việt Nam, he said.

Similar stories continue to emerge. In early June, Thủ Đức City Hospital successfully saved O.P., a French tourist who suffered an acute heart attack while travelling in Việt Nam.

Before returning home, O.P. said he was genuinely moved by the doctors’ professionalism, dedication and sense of responsibility throughout his treatment.

Most recently, Nhân Dân 115 Hospital in HCM City admitted a 63-year-old Russian man working in Nha Trang who suffered a severe stroke that threatened his life. Thanks to prompt intervention, doctors were able to restore nearly all of his neurological function within just a few days.

According to Dr Nguyễn Anh Dũng, deputy director of HCM City’s Department of Health, the city’s hospitals have successfully treated many foreign patients in critical condition across various specialties. These successes reflect the city’s growing capacity to support the development of high-quality medical tourism, in alignment with both municipal and national development strategies.

Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn confirmed that these achievements mark an important step toward realising Việt Nam’s ambition to become a destination for high-quality medical tourism.

He noted that the country is increasingly attracting patients from across the region and beyond. It’s not only about the affordable cost, but also because the quality of care in Việt Nam is now approaching international standards. — VNS