Nearly 28,000 workers receive severance benefits under Gov't decree

HÀ NỘI – As of June 30, 2025, approximately 27,900 public employees had received severance benefits under the Government’s Decree No 178/2024/ND-CP on benefits for those affected by the re-organisation of the political system's apparatus.

Of these, about 7,000 worked at central agencies while 20,900 in local authorities.

The Ministry of Finance has been actively implementing the regulations on apparatus restructuring and streamlining under Decree 178. To guide funding procedures, it issued several circulars providing detailed instructions on budgeting, management, and disbursement of funds related to the policy, Dương Tiến Dũng, Deputy Director of the ministry's State Budget Department, told a press conference on July 2.

The circulars specify eligible beneficiaries, funding sources, and management protocols to ensure transparency, timeliness, and compliance with legal regulations. The ministry also issued directives urging ministries and local governments to coordinate in the implementation while ensuring full and prompt payments to all eligible individuals, with no delays due to subjective or objective causes.

Localities were required to use their wage reform funds to cover benefit payments. If local budgets fall short, the Ministry of Finance will report to the Government to provide supplemental funding from the central budget.

To date, the ministry has proposed allocating a total of VNĐ61.46 trillion (US$2.3 billion) from the central budget to support implementation. This includes VNĐ52.3 trillion for 31 ministries and central agencies, and VNĐ9.15 trillion for 22 localities.

The State Treasury's data show that as of June 30, about VNĐ29.8 trillion had been disbursed, including VNĐ7.6 trillion for people working at central agencies and VNĐ22.2 trillion for those at local governments. The number of beneficiaries and the disbursed amount are continuously updated, depending on official decisions, retirement timelines, and funds.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Chi affirmed that sufficient funds have been secured to fully implement the policy. Relevant agencies are responsible for timely payments to eligible staff, and the ministry will ensure that no eligible case goes unpaid. VNA/VNS