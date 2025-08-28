Untouched coastal gems: Three weekend escapes in Khánh Hòa

Xuân Đăng

KHÁNH HÒA — For travellers seeking to escape the familiar rhythm of city life, the central coast of Việt Nam offers havens where time feels unhurried and nature remains in command. In Khánh Hòa Province, three destinations — Bích Đầm, Ninh Vân and the Stone Park — continue to resist the pull of mass tourism, offering an authentic window into the region’s coastal soul.

Bích Đầm – A fishing village frozen in time

Nestled on the eastern side of Hòn Tre Island in Nha Trang Bay, Bích Đầm is a picture of tranquility. The journey begins with a boat ride across glassy waters, where the scent of salt lingers in the breeze and the hum of the engine fades into the rhythmic splash of waves. Upon arrival, the village reveals a palette of emerald seas, shaded coastal paths and jagged rock formations that stand like sentinels against the horizon.

Recognised as a community-based tourism site, Bích Đầm thrives on preserving both its natural environment and its traditional way of life. Here, mornings begin with the chatter of fishermen mending their nets, and afternoons drift by as the tide ebbs and flows. Without the bustle of large resorts, the pace invites slow exploration — strolling past weathered wooden houses, stopping to chat with locals whose smiles carry the warmth of the tropics, or enjoying a seafood feast fresh from the morning catch.

A day trip costs roughly VNĐ500,000, covering boat transfers, a hearty seafood lunch and motorbike rental for exploring the island’s trails. It is a modest sum for an experience that feels far richer, offering the rare luxury of being fully present in a place that has changed little over the decades.

Ninh Vân – Where the sea embraces life

On Hòn Hèo Peninsula in Ninh Hòa Town, about 80km from Nha Trang City, lies Ninh Vân — a fishing village embraced by the sea on three sides. The approach itself is part of the reward: a winding coastal road gives way to a short boat crossing, during which the mainland recedes and the sea seems to open its arms in welcome.

Ninh Vân charms with its understated beauty. Dirt lanes lined with tropical almond trees lead past homes that have stood for generations, their walls softened by years of wind and salt. The air is laced with the aroma of sun-dried fish and the faint sweetness of blooming sea hibiscus. Visitors can enjoy a glass of iced tea or fresh coconut water for as little as VNĐ10,000, a small price for an unhurried seat with a view of fishing boats bobbing on the tide.

The village has embraced a low-key model of tourism that allows guests to step into local life without disturbing it. At low tide, one might wander the rocky shallows to hunt for sea urchins and octopus alongside villagers, or board a fishing boat to reach nearby islets where coral gardens flourish beneath the waves. Photography enthusiasts are drawn to the sunsets here, when the sky turns molten gold and the water mirrors the fading light in perfect stillness.

For those planning a visit, locals suggest comfortable sandals for walking the uneven paths, as well as patience — the beauty of Ninh Vân reveals itself slowly, in quiet moments rather than grand spectacles.

Stone Park – A wild canvas of wind and waves

A journey south into former Ninh Thuận Province (now Khánh Hoà Province) leads to Stone Park, part of Núi Chúa National Park, where the landscape is defined not by sand but by colossal rock formations sculpted by wind and waves over millions of years. Located about 30km from Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City and close to Vĩnh Hy Bay, this geological wonder feels at once ancient and raw.

The park’s most striking feature is a rock ledge that juts over the sea, offering an uninterrupted view of the horizon. At sunrise, between 5am and 7.30am, the stone glows a warm gold, its weathered surface catching the first light of day. The soundtrack is pure nature — the crash of waves, the whistle of the wind, and the distant call of seabirds. With no natural shade and temperatures climbing quickly, visitors are advised to bring hats, sunscreen and plenty of water.

Many travellers weave Stone Park into a road trip along the Cam Ranh – Vĩnh Hy – Phan Rang route, which includes stops at Bình Ba and Bình Hưng islands, Hang Rái, Vĩnh Hy fishing village, Ninh Chữ Beach and the pottery village of Bàu Trúc. Each stop adds its own texture, from snorkeling among reefs to witnessing centuries-old pottery techniques that remain unchanged in the modern age.

Whether it’s the glassy waters and timeless rhythm of Bích Đầm, the gentle embrace of Ninh Vân, or the elemental drama of Stone Park, these destinations offer more than scenic beauty — they invite a change of pace. There is no need for rigid itineraries; instead, the reward comes from openness to the moment, whether that’s tasting squid grilled over coconut husks or watching the horizon blur into the sea at dusk.

Locals and seasoned travellers alike recommend starting early to avoid the midday heat, wearing lightweight long sleeves, and carrying reusable water bottles and snacks. Most importantly, they urge visitors to leave nothing behind but footprints and to support local livelihoods by dining at family-run eateries, hiring village boats or purchasing handmade goods.

In an era when much of the coastline has given way to high-rise hotels and crowded beaches, these three places stand as reminders of another kind of luxury — the freedom to slow down, breathe deeply, and let the timeless song of the waves guide the day. VNS