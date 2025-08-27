Việt Nam's music scene strikes a global chord

by Phương Anh

HÀ NỘI — The 8 Moments of Wonder concert at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Cầu Tứ Liên Ward, Đông Anh District, was nothing short of spectacular. Organised by Vingroup Corporation to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, this large-scale music festival drew over 50,000 music lovers eager to witness a fusion of Vietnamese cultural identity and international musical trends.

The event promised—and delivered—a monumental and emotional journey through sound, showcasing Việt Nam’s rich heritage alongside global rhythms.

From the moment the concert kicked off at 6.30pm, the energy was palpable. Vietnamese artists like (S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu, Soobin Hoàng Sơn, Hòa Minzy and 2Pillz lit up the stage with performances that blended heartfelt emotion and vibrant beats.

The impressive stage spanned over 1,000 square metres, featuring hand-drawn visuals celebrating the Vietnamese language and culture, while traditional instruments seamlessly intertwined with contemporary sounds, adding layers of meaning to the evening’s musical tapestry.

Despite arriving a little late, my friends and I settled comfortably in seat Phi Thuong 3, soaking in the atmosphere. The night took a thrilling turn when international superstar J Balvin took to the stage around 8,50pm.

Known as the 'King of Reggaeton,' the Colombian artist ignited the crowd with hits such as 'Loco Contigo,' 'Mi Gente' and 'Taki Taki,' the latter featuring a special collaboration with Vietnamese rapper Tlinh. His explosive Latin beats had the audience dancing and singing along, setting a high bar for the rest of the evening.

Just after 9.50pm, The Kid LAROI delivered a soulful and memorable performance. With songs like 'Stay' and 'Thousand Miles,' his distinctive voice and emotive delivery created a strong connection with the crowd, balancing raw emotion with catchy melodies.

As the clock approached 10.50pm, many attendees began to leave, missing the headline act. Spotting this, we moved closer to seat Doc Lap 1 to fully experience DJ Snake’s electrifying set. His mix of trap, dubstep and electronic music, featuring crowd favourites such as 'Turn Down for What,' 'Lean On' and' Let Me Love You,' sent the audience into a frenzy. The fusion of powerful beats, dynamic lighting and collective excitement produced an unforgettable climax to the night.

For me, the concert was a nostalgic trip back to 2015, singing along to beloved tracks that marked a memorable era. But beyond nostalgia, the festival brilliantly fused global music styles with a deep sense of Vietnamese cultural pride. Soobin Hoàng Sơn captured this spirit perfectly on stage.

“This event is not only a celebration but also a symbol of our Vietnamese spirit reaching out to the world,” said Sơn.

Among the highlights was Hòa Minzy’s stirring patriotic performance of 'Bắc Bling,' accompanied by 200 children waving Vietnamese flags, a moving and visually stunning display. As one reviewer observed, 'Hoà Minzy’s performance beautifully bridged past and present, making us feel proud and hopeful.'

The night ended on a high note with a dazzling fireworks display commemorating the 80th anniversary of National Day. The well-managed production was immersive and stirring, leaving attendees proud and fulfilled.

Ultimately, 8 Moments of Wonder was more than a concert – it was a cultural milestone, affirming Việt Nam’s growing presence on the international music stage.

Although some left early, missing DJ Snake’s headline set, the event’s scale, artistic vision and diverse lineup made it a heroic celebration worth attending. For music lovers and anyone keen to experience Hanoi’s vibrant cultural pulse, this festival was truly unmissable. — VNS