Ceremonial processions and clay art shine at craft village festival

ĐÀ NẴNG Thanh Hà Pottery Village, one of Việt Nam’s oldest ceramic communities with a history spanning more than 500 years, will host its annual Ancestors Commemoration Festival on August 31 and September 1st.

This longstanding celebration pays tribute to the founders of the craft and showcases the village’s enduring ceramic tradition.

Held in the village nestled along the Thu Bồn River, just 2km west of Hội An Ancient Town in Hội An Tây Ward, Đà Nẵng, the festival showcases a vibrant mix of ceremonial rites and community activities that embody the region’s cultural heritage.

The festivities begin at 8am on August 31 at the junction of Duy Tân and Phạm Phán streets, with a formal ceremony marking the start of the event. Earlier that morning, the inauguration and unveiling of the 'Pottery Road' project will take place on Nguyễn Khuyến Street, adding a new cultural landmark to the village.

On September 1, the day starts off with a traditional palanquin procession honouring the craft’s ancestral spirits. Beginning at 6am from the Lùm Bà Dàng shrine in Thanh Chiếm, the procession moves toward the Nam Diêu shrine, where a ceremonial offering is conducted according to age-old customs.

Throughout the two-day event, visitors can engage with the pottery-making process first-hand. Local artisans will guide participants through each step, offering a rare opportunity to shape clay using traditional techniques – by hand or foot-powered wheel, without moulds or glaze, and fired in wood-burning kilns. A pottery-making contest will also be held, featuring skilled craftsmen from the village demonstrating their artistry.

In addition to ceramics, the festival includes a children’s painting competition on the afternoon of August 31, encouraging young participants to express their view of the world through art. A curated display of pottery works and a food court titled Hương Vị Hội An Tây (Flavours of West Hội An) will be open to guests, offering a taste of local cuisine.

Cultural performances and games round out the programme, including bài chòi folk singing, human chess, a clay pot rice cooking contest and a boat race, each adding to the festive atmosphere while preserving traditional practices.

Recognised in 2019 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as National Intangible Cultural Heritage, Thanh Hà Pottery Village remains one of Việt Nam’s oldest pottery communities. Its commitment to preserving manual production methods and cultural rituals continues to draw interest from both locals and visitors, making the Ancestors Commemoration Festival a meaningful event in the region’s cultural calendar. VNS