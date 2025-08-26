Press centre launched for 80th National Day celebration

HÀ NỘI — A press centre was inaugurated in Hà Nội on August 26 as part of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình recalled the historic milestone 80 years ago when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội.

The moment marked the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), ushering in a new era of independence, freedom and happiness for the nation.

Over the past eight decades, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the country has struggled for its independence and reunification and shifted from a subsidy-based system to economic reforms and international integration, he said.

The 80th National Day celebration on September 2 is a momentous occasion for the nation, offering an opportunity to honour its heroic history, foster patriotism, solidarity and aspirations for peace, as well as the spirit of self-reliance and national pride, Bình said.

The permanent deputy minister added that the holiday also pays tribute to generations who sacrificed for independence and reunification, while reaffirming the determination of the entire Party, people and army to build and defend the nation.

Media and communications are expected to bolster public trust and pride in the Party, the State and the nation’s đổi mới (renewal) process; foster solidarity within the Party and social consensus in implementing policies and laws; and inspire officials, Party members and citizens to overcome challenges, seize opportunities and realise the goals set by Party congresses at all levels since 2020 and at the 13th National Party Congress, steering Việt Nam toward a new era of prosperity and development.

According to Bình, the press centre will coordinate and guide media activities for nearly 1,500 domestic and foreign journalists covering the National Day celebration. It will also provide official information, facilitate reporting and handle press-related requests.

By ensuring timely and accurate coverage, the centre is expected to play a key role in the success of the event, creating the best possible conditions for the press and actively supplying updates from the organisers.

Bình called on domestic and foreign journalists to report promptly and accurately while complying with security regulations and staying within designated working areas. — VNS