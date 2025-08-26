Mường Thanh field celebrates national pride

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Nestled within the vibrant greenery of Mường Thanh field in Điện Biên Province, the largest rice field in the northwest region, over 100 red flags emblazoned with golden stars flutter proudly in the breeze. This stunning display has created a captivating new 'check-in' photo spot for travellers just in time for National Day on September 2.

The notable array of flags, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Mường Thanh basin, showcases an awe-inspiring scene and ignites a spirit of patriotism and national pride in all who visit.

Along the approximately 500m stretch across Mường Thanh field, nearly 200 national flags have been meticulously arranged in straight rows, each spaced five metres apart. This vibrant red pathway stands in striking contrast to the lush green rice fields, making it a visual feast for the eyes.

The concept of the 'national flag road' was initiated by Điện Biên Tourism Company Limited, in collaboration with the Điện Biên Provincial Youth Union.

Director of Điện Biên Tourism Company Phan Thạch Thành said that the idea took root about a month prior. The display aims to create a unique highlight for the Điện Biên region as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of National Day.

Following the success of the Mường Thanh field display, plans are already underway to expand this initiative to the terraced fields of Pu Nhi Commune, where an additional 400 national flags will be planted. VNS