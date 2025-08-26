History in verse: Việt Nam turns page on last 80

HÀ NỘI Turning the page on history, the Kim Đồng Publishing House has released a special edition of Lịch Sử Nước Ta (History of Our Nation), a narrative poem penned in 1941 by Nguyễn Ái Quốc, later known as President Hồ Chí Minh, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

The poem, composed in the traditional lục bát (six-eight) verse form, was created to encourage national pride, unity and a collective sense of responsibility during the struggle for independence.

It consists of 210 lines and includes a chart titled Important Years, outlining key moments in Vietnamese history from the era of the Hùng Kings to 1941. Originally published and distributed by the Việt Minh’s Publicity Department in February 1942, the work served as a tool for mass education and mobilisation.

In this edition, Kim Đồng introduces full-colour illustrations by artist Lê Minh Hải, which reflect Vietnamese historical and cultural themes. The visual elements complement the text, offering readers a deeper connection to the poem’s message.

Nguyễn Ái Quốc employed clear and accessible language to highlight the achievements of national heroes, capable rulers and dynasties that contributed to the country’s development. He also offered critical reflections on periods of decline, marked by internal conflict and weak governance.

Through this approach, the poem affirms enduring values such as patriotism, solidarity, and resilience – qualities that continued to inspire the population during the resistance against colonial rule.

The publication by Kim Đồng contributes to preserving Hồ Chí Minh’s literary legacy and reinforces the role of literature in shaping national consciousness.

In addition to Lịch Sử Nước Ta, the publishing house has also released Chân Dung 15 Vị Bộ Trưởng Chính Phủ Lâm Thời Nước Việt Nam Dân Chủ Cộng Hòa (8-1945) (Portraits of the 15 Ministers of the Provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (August 1945), authored by Kiều Mai Sơn.

The book profiles key figures in the early government, including President Hồ Chí Minh (also Minister of Foreign Affairs), Võ Nguyên Giáp (Minister of the Interior), Trần Huy Liệu (Minister of Information and Publicity), Nguyễn Văn Tố (Minister of Social Relief), Vũ Đình Hòe (Minister of National Education), Phạm Ngọc Thạch (Minister of Health), and Phạm Văn Đồng (Minister of Finance).

As part of its commemorative series, Kim Đồng also presents biographical titles on early revolutionary leaders such as Tôn Đức Thắng, Trần Phú, Ngô Gia Tự, Nguyễn Đức Cảnh, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Nguyễn Hữu Tiến, and Tô Hiệu.

These works offer readers insight into the lives and historical contexts that shaped the contributions of these revolutionaries. VNS