VNA exhibition space to showcase its 80-year journey accompanying nation

HÀ NỘI — General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang has said that VNA’s exhibition booth will recreate its 80-year journey accompanying the nation through unique news items, photos, and artifacts, affirming its role as the official and mainstream source of information from the resistance wars to the cause of national reconstruction, and the journey into a new era of prosperity, identity and happiness.

Trang made the remarks while inspecting the VNA’s booth at the national exhibition themed 80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness, to be held from August 28 to September 5, at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune of Hà Nội, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

According to the General Director, the highlight of the booth is a central globe symbolising the VNA’s information ecosystem and its aspiration for deeper international integration. The globe features images of reporters at home and abroad, alongside multimedia and multi-platform products reflecting the VNA’s pioneering role in digital technology.

The booth will take visitors through the agency’s development journey in four sections. The first highlights the VNA’s major contributions during the resistance wars to safeguard national independence and sovereignty, honouring nearly 260 journalists who laid down their lives to keep the news flowing.

The second reflects the country’s efforts to heal the wounds of war, rebuild from hardships, and embark on the đổi mới (Renewal) process launched at the 6th National Party Congress. This period saw the VNA step up the dissemination of Party and State policies, foster social consensus, and spread positive values, while also diversifying information products and delivery methods to better serve audiences at home and abroad.

The third introduces the VNA’s multi-platform, multilingual information ecosystem and its efforts in digital transformation, applying modern technologies to news production, management, and distribution. It illustrates the agency’s aim of becoming a strong, professional, humane, and modern news organisation with growing regional and global reputation.

The fourth presents the VNA’s extensive external relations, with a network of correspondents in all 34 provinces and cities nationwide and in 30 countries and territories across the world, and partnerships with over 40 major news agencies and press organisations worldwide.

Visitors will have the chance to contemplate bulletins and photos tied to historic milestones of the country and the VNA, including the first news bulletin marking the birth of Việt Nam Thông Tấn Xã (now Vietnam News Agency); the Declaration of Independence broadcast globally in Vietnamese, English, and French; and the Domestic News Bulletin reporting the Điện Biên Phủ Victory in 1954.

Iconic images will also be displayed, such as the Vietnamese flag flying atop the bunker of French General De Castries on May 7, 1954; Hf Nội's residents welcoming victorious troops on October 10, 1954; the signing of the Paris Agreement in January 1973; and Liberation Army tanks entering the Independence Palace on April 30, 1975.

The booth will also showcase dozens of traditional artifacts from the VNA’s tradition halls in the North, Central, and South, such as a TIPAS typewriter used by former Deputy General Director Lê Chân in Việt Bắc; a 15W-xD6 transmitter employed by the Liberation Press Agency (LPA) until reunification in 1975; and the camera of martyr-journalist Bui Dinh Tuy, former Deputy Director of the LPA.

To bring the story to life, the VNA’s space will feature bilingual (Vietnamese–English) displays, graphics, photo slides, videos, interactive products, and LED screens with striking visual effects. Each historical stage will include QR codes allowing visitors to access additional images and materials.

Visitors will also be able to experience a virtual tradition hall, enjoy a 360-degree check-in corner, and take part in interactive quizzes. On this occasion, the VNA will introduce selected books by the VNA Publishing House, special newspaper editions, and 3D interactive digital journalism products celebrating the country’s great national anniversaries. VNA/VNS