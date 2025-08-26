Cultural bridge connects Việt Nam with Sri Lanka

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka on August 24 hosted a cultural and artistic exchange programme in the South Asian nation’s Central Province, as part of activities marking Việt Nam's 80th National Day (September 2) and the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam – Sri Lanka diplomatic relations (1970 – 2025).

The event, supported by Trúc Lâm Monastery – the first Vietnamese pagoda in Sri Lanka, featured performances by artists from Việt Nam's Thăng Long and Dance Theatre and Hà Nội Chèo Theatre.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Trịnh Thị Tâm highlighted that Việt Nam and Sri Lanka share a longstanding traditional friendship nurtured by similarities in history, culture, and religion. She stressed that cultural exchanges serve as a bridge bringing the people of the two countries closer, enhancing mutual understanding, and opening up practical cooperation opportunities in education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Governor of Central Province Sarath Abayakon expressed appreciation for the event and affirmed that the Trúc Lâm Monastery in Kandy is vivid evidence of the strong bonds between Buddhism and people of the two nations. It is not only a venue for cultural and religious exchanges but also a highlight in charitable work and community education, particularly in promoting Vietnamese language learning among local residents. These cultural seeds will further strengthen the foundation of bilateral relations now and in the future, he stressed.

The programme featured traditional folk songs and modern music from Việt Nam and Sri Lanka. Distinctive Vietnamese instruments such as the đàn bầu (monochord), đàn tranh (16-string zither), and bamboo flute were introduced and performed through songs of both countries. — VNA/VNS