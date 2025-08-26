“Áo dài” show helps promote Vietnamese culture to Slovakian friends

HÀ NỘI — The graceful and flowing áo dài, a symbol of Việt Nam's traditional beauty, served as a bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Slovakia with their homeland, and contributed to promoting Vietnamese culture to local people.

The event Việt Phục Bộ Hành (Vietnamese traditional costume parade), jointly organised on August 24 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia, the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Slovakia, and the Vietnamese Áo Dài Heritage Club, not only honoured the traditional beauty of áo dài, but also highlighted the spiritual strength, solidarity, and national pride of the Vietnamese community abroad.

As part of activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), the event attracted a crowd of OVs in Slovakia, helping to spread the traditional culture to international friends.

The image of women in flowing áo dài and children in colourful traditional costumes conveyed a powerful message of a culturally rich, friendly and open Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Phạm Trường Giang highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it is a valuable initiative to promote Vietnamese culture to the world, thus strengthening connections among OVs and promoting the image of a hospitable and rich-in-identity Việt Nam to international friends.

According to the diplomat, events of this kind will also be held in Košice (Slovakia), Liberec (Czech Republic), London (the UK), and Amsterdam (Netherlands), featuring diverse cultural activities. — VNA/VNS