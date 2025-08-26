Vietnamese singer Tùng Dương marches ahead in powerful peace-time performance

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese singer Tùng Dương strikes a resonant chord with his latest music video (MV), Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (Writing the Next Chapter of Peace), in which he plays a wartime soldier reflecting on hope and harmony.

The MV officially premiered last night and marks Dương’s second collaboration with songwriter Nguyễn Văn Chung, following Việt Nam – Tự Hào Tiếp Bước Tương Lai (Việt Nam – Proudly Moving Forward into the Future), released just ten days earlier on August 15.

Tùng Dương described the project as personally significant, not only as part of the national celebration marking the 80th anniversary of National Day, but also as a milestone in his artistic journey.

“Although I’ve covered many contemporary hits that gained attention,” he said. “I had never created a fully developed music video for a cover – one with a storyline, distinct characters and large-scale outdoor scenes – until now.”

Driven by a deep affection for his homeland, Dương felt the song deserved a thoughtful visual interpretation.

“A piece like Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình needs a well-constructed MV to bridge imagery and storytelling, from conflict to reconciliation, in a way that speaks to younger generations,” he said.

Composed in 2023, the song has been performed by several artists, including Duyên Quỳnh, Đông Hùng and Võ Hạ Trâm. Tùng Dương debuted his version at the national concert Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (The Homeland in Our Hearts), held at Mỹ Đình Stadium on August 10 in Hà Nội, before an audience of 50,000. His powerful vocals and the dynamic rock arrangement left a strong impression, stirring emotions across the crowd.

At the MV launch, Nguyễn Văn Chung praised all previous performers but noted that Tùng Dương’s interpretation best embodied the essence of the song.

“This track carries emotional weight, heroic energy and national pride. If any of those elements are missing, the message falls short. Tùng Dương’s version delivers all of them, both in lyrics and spirit. It feels like a musical rallying cry,” Chung said.

“To move tens of thousands, to evoke shared emotion and unity in song, requires not just vocal skill but deep emotional resonance. Tùng Dương has that rare combination.”

In the video, the singer portrays a revolutionary fighter, confronting the harsh realities of war and the profound moment peace returns. He reflected that, had he lived during wartime, he would have embraced the same resolve to defend the nation as many Vietnamese did.

The musical arrangement was crafted by composer Nguyễn Hữu Vượng, who shared his perspective on matching songs with voices.

“When I hear a performance, I don’t judge it by technical perfection alone. I consider whether the song aligns with the artist’s voice and image,” he said.

Upon hearing Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình, Vượng immediately thought of Tùng Dương.

“This arrangement was tailored for him. His voice carries natural intensity, so the music needed to be equally bold and balanced,” he said.

The MV’s visual storytelling was directed by Nguyễn Việt Dũng, who employed a narrative style that shifts between past and present. Central to the story is a grandfather – an veteran soldier who survived the war and now lives in peace, yet remains haunted by memories of conflict.

Click the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cSTibyaG8A for the music video Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình. VNS