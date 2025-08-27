Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese language gala celebrates cultural legacy

August 27, 2025 - 08:49
The Vietnamese language is likened to a river that even when flowing into the vast ocean, retains the sweet taste of home, symbolising how the language preserves the nation’s spirit wherever it is spoken.
Participants at the gala. — VNA/VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI — Six exemplary overseas Vietnamese were recognised as “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors Abroad 2025” at a gala dedicated to honouring the Vietnamese language, held in Hà Nội on August 26.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, said this was the third edition of the programme, organised under the Prime Minister-approved initiative “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Overseas Vietnamese Communities (2023–2030).” He noted that the gala has become a cherished cultural occasion for Vietnamese communities worldwide, celebrating the richness of the mother tongue while acknowledging the contributions of organisations and individuals committed to its promotion abroad.

Kiên compared the Vietnamese language to a river that even when flowing into the vast ocean, retains the sweet taste of home, symbolising how the language preserves the nation’s spirit wherever it is spoken. He expressed hope that overseas Vietnamese will continue to nurture their deep love for the homeland and treasure the language as the lifeblood of their soul, ensuring it flows across generations to connect hearts and spread affection.

The programme honoured winners of the 2025 “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors” contest, who demonstrated strong proficiency, inspiring stories of attachment to their language and homeland, and meaningful contributions to preserving and promoting Vietnamese overseas. Six outstanding contestants were awarded certificates recognising them as “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors Abroad 2025.”

The contest, held from March to May 2025 by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, drew enthusiastic participation from Vietnamese communities abroad as well as foreigners with a passion for the Vietnamese language and culture. — VNA/VNS

traditional culture Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Southern tourist destinations gear up for National Day holiday

In HCM City, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports announced a wide variety of activities, including a special live-broadcast performance on the evening of September 2 at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street (Sài Gòn Ward), the new Central Park (Bình Dương Ward), and Thùy Vân Square (Vũng Tàu Ward). Firework displays will also light up the city at multiple locations that night.
Life & Style

Cultural bridge connects Việt Nam with Sri Lanka

Ambassador Trịnh Thị Tâm highlighted that Việt Nam and Sri Lanka share a longstanding traditional friendship nurtured by similarities in history, culture, and religion. She stressed that cultural exchanges serve as a bridge bringing the people of the two countries closer, enhancing mutual understanding, and opening up practical cooperation opportunities in education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges
Life & Style

VNA exhibition space to showcase its 80-year journey accompanying nation

According to the General Director, the highlight of the booth is a central globe symbolising the VNA’s information ecosystem and its aspiration for deeper international integration. The globe features images of reporters at home and abroad, alongside multimedia and multi-platform products reflecting the VNA’s pioneering role in digital technology.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom