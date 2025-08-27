Vietnamese language gala celebrates cultural legacy

HÀ NỘI — Six exemplary overseas Vietnamese were recognised as “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors Abroad 2025” at a gala dedicated to honouring the Vietnamese language, held in Hà Nội on August 26.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, said this was the third edition of the programme, organised under the Prime Minister-approved initiative “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Overseas Vietnamese Communities (2023–2030).” He noted that the gala has become a cherished cultural occasion for Vietnamese communities worldwide, celebrating the richness of the mother tongue while acknowledging the contributions of organisations and individuals committed to its promotion abroad.

Kiên compared the Vietnamese language to a river that even when flowing into the vast ocean, retains the sweet taste of home, symbolising how the language preserves the nation’s spirit wherever it is spoken. He expressed hope that overseas Vietnamese will continue to nurture their deep love for the homeland and treasure the language as the lifeblood of their soul, ensuring it flows across generations to connect hearts and spread affection.

The programme honoured winners of the 2025 “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors” contest, who demonstrated strong proficiency, inspiring stories of attachment to their language and homeland, and meaningful contributions to preserving and promoting Vietnamese overseas. Six outstanding contestants were awarded certificates recognising them as “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors Abroad 2025.”

The contest, held from March to May 2025 by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, drew enthusiastic participation from Vietnamese communities abroad as well as foreigners with a passion for the Vietnamese language and culture. — VNA/VNS