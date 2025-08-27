Southern tourist destinations gear up for National Day holiday

HCM CITY — The four-day upcoming National Day holiday is expected to draw crowds nationwide, with southern localities stepping up facilities, services, staffing, and safety measures to welcome visitors.

Impressive experiences await

Tourism authorities in many southern localities expect increased holiday travel, though not a surge, as many visitors will head to Hà Nội for the 80th National Day military parade and march or choose central beaches and overseas trips.

A wide range of cultural and artistic events have been planned across localities to create a festive atmosphere.

Tourist attractions, historical and cultural sites stand ready to welcome visitors. In HCM City, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports announced a wide variety of activities, including a special live-broadcast performance on the evening of September 2 at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street (Sài Gòn Ward), the new Central Park (Bình Dương Ward), and Thùy Vân Square (Vũng Tàu Ward). Firework displays will also light up the city at multiple locations that night.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, noted that the city now offers a wider tourism space following its merger with former Bình Dưong and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces. Attractions range from the central wards of Sài Gòn, Bến Thành and Chợ Lớn to seaside and island destinations in Vũng Tàu Ward, and Long Sơn, Hồ Tràm, and Thanh An commune, and Côn Đảo special zone, as well as traditional craft villages and orchards in Tân Uyên, Lái Thiêu and Chánh Hiệp wards.

The city currently has more than 3,200 accommodation establishments, including numerous 1- to 5-star hotels, fully capable of catering to large visitor flows, including MICE groups (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

Cần Thơ City, the hub of the Mekong Delta, will host special art performances broadcast live from three venues – Tây Đô Park (Hưng Phú Ward), Xà No Park (Vị Tân Ward) and the 5A Urban Area (Phú Lợi Ward) – along with fireworks displays.

With an expanded tourism space now covering former Sóc Trăng and Hậu Giang provinces, Cần Thơ expects strong demand for tours spanning eco-tourism, orchards, river islets, cultural and spiritual sites.

Further south, Cà Mau Province is highlighting its cultural, historical and eco-community tourism assets. At the Cà Mau ECO tourist site in Trần Văn Thơi Commune, visitors can explore forest villages recreated from wartime, enjoy activities such as “A Day as a U Minh Hạ local”, experience traditional farming and fishing, cook signature dishes, and spend the night in a tranquil forest setting with folk music performances.

Safe, civilised and friendly tourism

Localities are not only rolling out cultural and artistic events and unique tourism products but also training and upgrading staff skills to ensure visitors enjoy the best possible experience.

In August, the HCM City Department of Tourism held training on fire safety and food hygiene for 350 representatives from hotels, tourist service providers, and Michelin-listed restaurants, aiming to improve service quality and ensure a safe, civilised tourism environment.

Cà Mau Province has also asked tourism businesses to strengthen safety and service quality ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Director of the Cà Mau provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Quốc Thanh, stressed strict compliance with security and safety rules, especially for activities that may affect visitors’ health, and banned the use of unregistered or unsafe vehicles. Operators were also urged to avoid overcharging, ensure sufficient staff support, and promptly address visitor concerns.

At the same time, the province is promoting community-based and cultural tourism, heritage visits, and “return-to-the-roots” tours to showcase Cà Mau as a safe and attractive destination. — VNA/VNS