Hà Nội to host exhibition on science, technology, and digital innovation

August 27, 2025 - 09:53
The exhibition highlights 80 years of contributions from the science and technology, postal, and telecommunications sectors, focusing on three key pillars: science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation. It emphasises the role of these sectors in the nation’s struggle for independence, unification, defence, and development.
Perspective view of the exhibition area on achievements in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology. — Photo: nhandan.vn)

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition highlighting achievements in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation will be held from August 28 to September 5 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội.

Organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event is part of the national exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The exhibition highlights 80 years of contributions from the science and technology, postal, and telecommunications sectors, focusing on three key pillars: science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation. It emphasises the role of these sectors in the nation’s struggle for independence, unification, defence, and development. The exhibition highlights that these industries are crucial for boosting productivity, enhancing national competitiveness, and promoting a sustainable digital future.

Structured as a historical journey, the exhibition features one central area and five thematic zones with open-space designs showcasing books, posters, models, artefacts, and outstanding products, alongside digital displays, search tools, and interactive databases.

Alongside the exhibition, a forum on the future of national science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation will be held on August 29 at the VEC.

Dozens of remarkable artefacts and products will be displayed, ranging from Hồ Chí Minh Prize-winning works in natural and social sciences to defence innovations such as the Bazooka and SKZ designed by engineer Trấn Đại Nghĩa, anti-aircraft artillery, radar, and SAM-2 missiles. Modern breakthroughs include 5G technology, the VINASAT-1 satellite, the ELBOT robot, the MK-eID chip, Dat Bike electric motorcycles, smart home solutions, AI-powered cameras, AR/VR technologies, and holograms.

The exhibition not only underscores Việt Nam’s creativity and self-reliance but also highlights the pivotal role of science and technology in building a modern, innovative, and sustainable nation. Through interactive and contemporary presentations, it honours the proud legacy of Việt Nam’s science and technology sector while inspiring younger generations, fostering national pride, and promoting a spirit of innovation across society. — VNA/VNS

 

exhibition event

