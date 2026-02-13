Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Fashion, architecture and technology in harmony at Zara Hanoi Centre

February 13, 2026 - 19:59
Advanced technology, thoughtful design and a commitment to sustainability make Zara’s latest concept store more than retail – it’s an experience.

 

At the newly opened Zara Hanoi Centre, customers can discover complete collections for both women and men. — Photos courtesy of Zara

HÀ NỘI — A newly opened Zara concept store in Hà Nội is redefining the shopping experience by weaving advanced technology into every stage of the customer journey.

Set within the Hanoi Centre Shopping Mall and spanning more than 1,800 square metres, the space blends fashion, architecture and innovation to create an experience that feels both seamless and inspiring. 

Customers can explore the full collections for women and men while enjoying digital integration that makes shopping effortless. From checking stock in real time and locating products instantly to picking up online orders, every detail is designed for ease. A dedicated return station further streamlines exchanges, ensuring convenience at every step.

The store also features a dedicated zone for footwear and handbags.

The design, conceived by the Zara Architecture Studio, is as much a statement as the collections themselves. 

Each floor carries its own character: the women’s section on the ground floor is airy and elegant, with oak finishes and lacquered black metal; the basement, aimed at younger shoppers, embraces stainless steel and industrial tones; while the men’s area continues the architectural language with deep greys and marble walls. 

A separate zone for footwear, handbags and the Zara Origins collection adds another layer, encouraging exploration by category in a space that flows naturally.

Covering more than 1,800 square metres, Zara Hanoi Centre offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed shopping environment.

Sustainability is woven into the concept. Energy‑efficient heating and cooling systems, along with lighting designed to reduce LED intensity, save energy without compromising ambience. 

Behind the scenes, Inditex’s Inergy platform monitors electricity and air conditioning use, supporting smarter management and long‑term energy strategies. Even packaging is considered, with a carton collection point encouraging customers to recycle boxes from online orders.

The Zara Man area is styled with deep grey tones and striking marble finishes, creating a bold and contemporary atmosphere.

Zara Hanoi Centre is not simply a new concept store. It is a showcase of how fashion, design and technology can come together to elevate everyday shopping into something richer, smarter and more connected – a space where style is experienced as much as it is worn. — VNS

