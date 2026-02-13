Fashion, architecture and technology in harmony at Zara Hanoi Centre

HÀ NỘI — A newly opened Zara concept store in Hà Nội is redefining the shopping experience by weaving advanced technology into every stage of the customer journey.

Set within the Hanoi Centre Shopping Mall and spanning more than 1,800 square metres, the space blends fashion, architecture and innovation to create an experience that feels both seamless and inspiring.

Customers can explore the full collections for women and men while enjoying digital integration that makes shopping effortless. From checking stock in real time and locating products instantly to picking up online orders, every detail is designed for ease. A dedicated return station further streamlines exchanges, ensuring convenience at every step.

The design, conceived by the Zara Architecture Studio, is as much a statement as the collections themselves.

Each floor carries its own character: the women’s section on the ground floor is airy and elegant, with oak finishes and lacquered black metal; the basement, aimed at younger shoppers, embraces stainless steel and industrial tones; while the men’s area continues the architectural language with deep greys and marble walls.

A separate zone for footwear, handbags and the Zara Origins collection adds another layer, encouraging exploration by category in a space that flows naturally.

Sustainability is woven into the concept. Energy‑efficient heating and cooling systems, along with lighting designed to reduce LED intensity, save energy without compromising ambience.

Behind the scenes, Inditex’s Inergy platform monitors electricity and air conditioning use, supporting smarter management and long‑term energy strategies. Even packaging is considered, with a carton collection point encouraging customers to recycle boxes from online orders.

Zara Hanoi Centre is not simply a new concept store. It is a showcase of how fashion, design and technology can come together to elevate everyday shopping into something richer, smarter and more connected – a space where style is experienced as much as it is worn. — VNS