Spring is blooming

February 12, 2026 - 16:03
As Tết approaches, Hàng Lược Tết flower market is entering its busiest season. It draws crowds eager to welcome the Lunar New Year with fresh blossoms, vibrant ornamental plants and the familiar festive spirit signalling spring is just around the corner.

Life & Style

Dressed to impress

During Tết, people really do love to dress to impress! In HCM City, locals have been visiting photogenic spots wearing their best áo dài and traditional outfits to make sure they snap super selfies and perfect pictures.
Life & Style

Inbound tourism surges during Tết

Inbound tourism to Việt Nam continues to show strong momentum, with international arrivals growing by 60 per cent during the Lunar New Year, according to international one-stop travel service provider Trip.com.

