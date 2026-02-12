Central Việt Nam gallops into the festive season

HÀ NỘI — With the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026 fast approaching, demand for spring outings and early-year holidays is on the rise.

Việt Nam’s central region, with its diverse landscapes, pleasant climate and vibrant festivals, remains an irresistible choice for travellers seeking the festive spirit.

Each destination offers its own way to savour the joy of Tết, creating a colourful tapestry of celebrations that make the holiday not only a time of reunion but also an opportunity to explore and renew.

Đà Lạt (Lâm Đồng) – Cherry blossoms paint the mountain town pink

As Tết approaches, Đà Lạt is awash with the brilliant pink of cherry blossoms. This year, the flowers are blooming more densely and in greater synchrony than in previous seasons, creating the city’s signature romantic scenery.

Streets such as Trần Hưng Đạo, Cô Giang, Hùng Vương, Hoàng Văn Thụ and Trần Quốc Toản are lined with blossoms, with Trần Hưng Đạo Street remaining a favourite check-in spot.

Beyond the city centre, the Mộng Đào Nguyên forest at the foot of Lang Biang Mountain is also reaching its peak flowering season. With temperatures ranging from 15 to 20°C, Đà Lạt offers cool, refreshing weather ideal for sightseeing, picnics and early-spring photography.

Đà Nẵng – Festivals and fireworks by the sea

According to data from online travel platforms such as Agoda and Booking, Đà Nẵng remains one of the most searched destinations before, during and after Tết.

Alongside its beautiful beaches and modern tourism infrastructure, the city offers a lively programme of cultural events, including the Spring Fair 2026, the An Hải Folk Tết Festival, the Traditional Tết Space, the New Year Market and the Spring Procession.

The highlight is the New Year’s Eve fireworks display at six locations across the city, promising a dazzling, colourful welcome to the new year.

Nha Trang (Khánh Hòa) – Blue seas and a festival season stretching into spring

With its warm weather and stunning beaches, Nha Trang is the perfect destination for those seeking to escape the cold.

According to the Khánh Hòa Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year’s Tết celebrations run from January 20 to March 3, with the peak period between February 16 and 20.

Large-scale art programmes such as Celebrating the Party – Celebrating Spring, Celebrating the Nation’s Renewal, New Spring and Melodies of Love bring vibrant energy to the coastal city.

Beyond the centre, visitors can explore Bích Đầm Island in the Hòn Tre cluster or Trí Nguyên fishing village on Hòn Miễu, just 15 to 20 minutes away by local boat, to enjoy fresh seafood. For a slower pace, Ninh Vân fishing village, around 60km away, offers tranquillity and a chance to unwind.

Măng Đen (Kon Tum) – A retreat paradise in the highland forest

Măng Đen has grown increasingly popular in recent years thanks to its cool climate and unspoilt scenery.

During Tết, the town hosts a street festival on the third day, art performances from the second to the sixth day, and traditional gong music shows. Nature lovers can explore Vi Rơ Ngheo tourism village, often described as a 'healing paradise,' with vibrant flowers, rustic homestays and distinctive Xơ Đăng ethnic culture.

Visitors can savour bamboo-tube rice, jar wine, stream fish, wild vegetables and smoked meat, while joining locals in farming, forest walks and fishing. Another tranquil stop is Kon Tu Ma Village, where small stilt houses are scattered across fields and hills, offering a peaceful setting for an early-spring journey. — VNS