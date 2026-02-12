Clay lotus flowers draw strong interest ahead of Tết

HCM CITY — Clay lotus flowers made by artisan Đàm Thị Ly in Thuận An Ward, HCM City, are attracting great interest from customers choosing them for home decoration and as Tết (Lunar New Year) gifts.

At her small production space at home, she carries out each stage of shaping and colouring the flowers herself.

From simple blocks of clay, the flowers gradually take shape under her skilled hands, with their soft petals and natural colours difficult to distinguish at first glancefrom real lotus flowers.

The process involves mixing and kneading the clay to shape the petals, stamens and seed pods, before assembling each flower.

She says most materials are sourced locally and combined with specialised clay, but the pigments and accessories are imported from Thailand and Japan.

Careful selection helps ensure durability and reduces cracking and fading of colour over time, she says.

To complete a bouquet of five to seven lotus flowers typically takes seven to 10 working days, while highly detailed pieces may take more than two weeks.

A single flower costs several hundred thousand đồng, while full arrangements or potted displays for Tết decoration or gifting range from VNĐ500,000 to VNĐ8 million (US$19.3 to 309), depending on size and detail.

Sales are mainly made through Facebook, with orders increasing steadily over time. The customers include urban households, small traders and small businesses purchasing gifts.

Many people buy the clay lotus flowers for their durability, elegant style and long-term usability.

Some businesses also select them as gifts for foreign partners, valuing their strong Vietnamese cultural identity.

Ly sells her clay lotus flowers mainly in HCM City and nearby provinces, and earns an average monthly income of VNĐ15-20 million. During the year-end peak season, she hires two assistants to meet the demand.

Looking ahead, she plans to develop more designs and open training classes to share the craft and create additional jobs for those interested in handmade arts. — VNS