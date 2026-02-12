Spring Fair 2026 features imperial spring colours, heritage imprints

HUẾ — Amid the vibrant atmosphere of the Spring Fair 2026, Huế City’s joint exhibition space has drawn steady crowds with a calm confidence, offering visitors a refined blend of heritage and modern energy under the theme Imperial Spring Colours – Heritage Imprints 2026.

Spanning about 250 sq.m and bringing together 23 exemplary enterprises and cooperatives, the city’s space is not only a venue for product display and trade but also a cultural meeting point that tells the story of a former imperial capital embracing a new rhythm of development.

The first impression on entering the Huế pavilion is its open, modern layout that still retains a nostalgic spirit. Warm, subdued tones, stylised royal motifs and images of the Hương (Perfume) River, the Imperial Citadel and traditional craft villages are harmoniously arranged, creating a space rich in identity. From the very first days of the fair, the pavilion has become a popular check-in spot for visitors.

The exhibition area is divided into three sections, guiding visitors through a seamless journey.

In the reception zone, Huế is presented comprehensively through videos, publications and brochures introducing socio-economic achievements, development potential, trade and investment information and leading cultural and tourism destinations.

Footage of the Imperial Citadel, the Perfume River, the Tam Giang–Cầu Hai lagoon system and the mountainous A Lưới area depicts a multi-layered and appealing Huế in spring.

The handicrafts, rural industrial products and traditional craft village section adds a lively rhythm to the pavilion. Artisans and designers demonstrate their crafts on site, allowing visitors not only to admire finished products but also to witness the meticulous production process.

Many visitors linger to talk with artisans, listening to stories about preserving traditional crafts in a modern context. Others record the crafting process and share it on social media, helping naturally extend the pavilion’s reach at a national-scale fair.

In the agricultural produce, local specialities and Once Commune One Product (OCOP) section, the atmosphere becomes more youthful and dynamic. Products are displayed in a clear and informative way, highlighting origin, quality and regional stories and reflecting Huế’s development orientation linked to the green and digital economy.

Trần Tuyết Lan, a visitor from Hà Nội, said she was impressed by the refined and harmonious Huế-style presentation, which felt like a vivid story of a calm yet vibrant city.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Quý Phương, the city’s participation in the Spring Fair aims to promote trade, stimulate consumption, expand export markets and showcase flagship products while enhancing Huế’s brand identity and business connections.

Beyond cultural impressions, the fair has created tangible opportunities for Huế enterprises and artisans to promote brands, connect with partners and expand markets, laying foundations for deeper participation in value chains and long-term sustainable development aligned with Huế’s green growth and international integration strategy towards 2030 with a vision to 2045. — VNA/VNS