Boyband Quả Dưa Hấu reunites after three decades apart

After nearly three decades apart, Quả Dưa Hấu (Watermelon) are set to reunite for a live concert, bringing their familiar harmonies back to the stage. Band members Bằng Kiều, Tuấn Hưng and Mars Anh Tú will sing together during a two-night concert entitled Bản Ghi Nhớ (Memo) at Hồ Gươm Opera House in March.

Mars Anh Tú spoke to the media about the story behind the band’s reunion.

What prompted you to reunite and perform together after a long time since Quả Dưa Hấu bid farewell?

In fact, over the years, we have discussed the idea of a reunion many times, but it did not happen for various reasons. This year, however, all the key elements, timing, location and people, are ready, and all of us have been able to arrange our schedules, making it possible.

As is widely known, each member has pursued his own path. Bằng Kiều and Tuấn Hưng have both been busy with their solo careers, while I have focused on songwriting and music production. Each of us carries different responsibilities and roles, so arranging our schedules to collaborate on a joint project is amazing.

It was only when we met again at a party and sang a few songs together that I told them we should do this again, before it’s too late and audiences forget about Quả Dưa Hấu.

How has the band prepared for this reunion?

All of us have established individual careers, so the reunion cannot simply be about singing on stage. It must include new music products. In addition to the two concerts at Hồ Gươm Opera House, we will release a six-track EP.

The EP will comprise three signature songs of the band, Mưa (Rain), Hè Muộn (Late Summer) and Trái Tim Còn Ngủ Yên (The Sleeping Heart), which will feature new arrangements. The others will be brand-new compositions written by Hồ Hoài Anh and Tùng Sax.

What does Quả Dưa Hấu hope to achieve with this comeback?

Above all, it is a message of gratitude. We thank music for bringing us together and for connecting us with audiences over nearly three decades.

We also want to thank all the fans who have supported Quả Dưa Hấu and followed the individual journeys of each member, even though the band existed for only a short period of time and left behind very little archival material.

Our biggest message is never stop. We will continue striving to meet audiences’ expectations. I believe this comeback will allow fans of Quả Dưa Hấu to truly reconnect with and relive their youth.

Two of the new songs by composer Hồ Hoài Anh were written exclusively for Quả Dưa Hấu. One is about the stage, where we nurture passion and dreams. The other, titled Không Dừng Lại (No Stopping), tells the story of the band members’ journey, tracing the ups and downs and challenges we have faced in both life and our careers.

Although there were times when things did not go as hoped, we have continued to devote ourselves to music over the years, guided by faith and a deep love for our career.

We believe our music and our voices have become part of the youth and memories of audiences.

How will the band balance nostalgia with innovation to reflect contemporary life?

We return through the concerts titled Memo not to retell the past, but to revisit familiar songs, emotions and memories that built the connection between us and our audiences.

Most fans of Quả Dưa Hấu belong to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s generations, people who are now in their mature and successful stages of life. Through this reunion, we hope to help audiences reconnect with their youth, as we reconnect with our own.

At the same time, we will refresh our music with modern arrangements suitable for today’s listening landscape. Our advantage is that all members have remained active in music throughout the past decades, so the music does not feel outdated. It is simply being retold in a more mature way.

How do you feel standing alongside your bandmates?

It is pure joy, with no pressure and no burden, just happiness in working together professionally and wholeheartedly. Each member has built his own journey and had his own achievements, so standing together now fills us with pride for one another.

Standing together always brings a rush of youthful memories. But this is the first time we have truly returned to build and work together.

Quả Dưa Hấu has always remained an important part of my life. It is where I began and what first brought me to audiences. Four distinct musical personalities came together to achieve notable success and made meaningful contributions to the Vietnamese music scene over the years. — VNS