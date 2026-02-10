The Grand Ho Tram kicks off 2026 with major industry wins, festive Tết celebrations

HCM CITY — The Grand Ho Tram has kicked off 2026 on a high note with a series of prestigious industry awards, a vibrant line-up of Tết celebrations and participation in the Government’s pilot programme allowing eligible Vietnamese citizens to enter its casino under regulated conditions.

The resort is proud to be recognised with three major accolades at the start of the year, reflecting its excellence across hospitality, events and guest experience. These include the ASEAN Tourism Awards 2026, Best Event Venue in Vietnam, Tatler Best of Vietnam 2026 and Travellive Hotlist 2025 Best Family Resort.

These honours underscore The Grand Ho Tram’s commitment to delivering international-standard facilities, thoughtful experiences and consistently high service levels across all guest segments.

To mark Tết Nguyên Đán 2026, The Grand Ho Tram will present a curated programme of festive activities designed for families, couples and leisure travellers. Guests can look forward to traditional lion dance performances, seasonal décor, cultural showcases, festive dining experiences and special holiday entertainment across the resort.

The celebrations reflect the resort’s ongoing commitment to embracing Vietnamese culture while offering a modern, elevated holiday escape for domestic and international guests alike.

In accordance with Việt Nam’s regulated framework for the gaming industry, effective from January 5, The Grand Ho Tram Casino is participating in the Government-approved pilot programme that permits eligible Vietnamese citizens to enter and access casino services under prescribed conditions.

This milestone reflects the resort’s commitment to full regulatory compliance, responsible entertainment and international operating standards, with casino gaming positioned as one component of a broader integrated resort offering that includes accommodation, dining, wellness, golf, events and live entertainment.

Located a scenic two-hour drive from HCM City, The Grand Ho Tram encompasses InterContinental Grand Ho Tram, Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach and Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, providing over 1,250 rooms, suites and villas along 2.2 kilometres of pristine beach in Hồ Tràm Commune, HCM City. — VNS