The Spring Fair 2026 connects culture and commerce

HÀ NỘI — The First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is a vibrant celebration of culture and community, serving not only as a marketplace for Lunar New Year shopping, but also as a unique gathering for businesses and consumers to connect.

This lively event showcases a delightful array of traditional products infused with modern flair, inviting attendees to experience the rich flavours of Việt Nam while welcoming the spring season.

This year, the fair features an exciting variety of offerings, from confectionery and processed agricultural goods to exquisite highland teas, each presented with a fresh look that pays homage to tradition while catering to contemporary tastes.

As businesses seek expanded consumption and opportunities in export markets, the fair highlights the unique flavours deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture and consumer habits.

Bảo Minh Confectionery JSC General Director Ngô Thị Tính expressed excitement at the fair’s potential, saying: “While we innovate in design and packaging to meet contemporary tastes, we remain committed to preserving the flavours that have resonated with our consumers for generations."

She added that the company sources high-quality raw materials, enhancing products to align with nationwide preferences and preparing for international opportunities.

Tính praised the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre for creating an inviting environment for businesses.

“From the structure to the organisational support, everything has been synchronised to help us minimise costs and focus on sharing our products,” she noted.

The effectiveness of the inaugural Spring Fair is evident not only in foot traffic but also in the valuable connections forged with partners.

"Attending the fair drives us to enhance our quality and production processes continuously," Tính said. "It’s a chance to hear directly from consumers and partners, allowing us to refine our offerings toward greater professionalism."

Sen Hồng Hưng Thịnh Co-operative, from the highlands, aims to expand its distribution and elevate traditional products. Co-operative representative Bùi Đức Nghiêm said that it is showcasing essential highland foods, from raw to processed items, including OCOP-rated Séng Cù rice and smoked buffalo meat. Their thoughtfully arranged booth attracted numerous visitors eager to learn about the origins and production of these delicacies.

Nghiêm noted a strong turnout, with many attendees expressing interest in traditional processed meats. Although it’s early to gauge purchasing trends, initial customer feedback has been encouraging.

A company with a strong export presence in Europe, Jimmy Food Co., Ltd. is gradually returning to explore the domestic market through trade fairs. Jimmy Food representative Vũ Ngọc Cường said that the company specialises in producing instant food products made from rice and corn starch following a closed-loop process, meeting international standards like HACCP and Halal.

Currently, the majority of the company’s production is officially exported to Europe, with the Netherlands accounting for a significant portion.

Jimmy Food views participation in the First Spring Fair 2026 as an opportunity to expand its domestic market with a relatively new brand. According to Cường, many customers were not familiar with the products initially, but after experiencing them firsthand at the booth, most changed their minds and decided to buy them due to their quality.

"Compared to the First Autumn Fair in 2025, the brand recognition effect after this fair is very evident. This time, some customers returned to the booth, saying that they had purchased and used the products, and even recommended them to acquaintances. This is a positive sign that reinforces our confidence in the effectiveness of trade promotion through fairs," Cường said.

For tea co-operatives, the fair presents a pivotal opportunity to share their stories. Lê Thị Bình Minh from Tà Xùa Ancient Tea Co-operative highlighted their handcrafted teas, showcasing unique flavours derived from tea trees thriving at high altitudes. The co-operative benefitted from free booth space, allowing them to offer accessible prices and raise income levels for local residents.

Similarly, Hứa Văn Thịnh from La Bằng Tea Co-operative in Thái Nguyên noted that the Spring Fair has broadened the reach of Thái Nguyên tea. As they enhance quality standards and work toward OCOP certification, they are currently cultivating organic products for the upcoming Tết holiday, including the unique Đông Chí tea, known for its special aroma.

Thịnh emphasised the need for further digital transformation support to address potential future challenges. Access to advanced machinery, technology and funding options for trade promotions will be essential for sustaining growth.

The First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 runs at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, until February 13, offering a festive atmosphere that celebrates the intersection of tradition and modernity. — VNS