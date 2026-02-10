Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Francophonie Day 2026 is back, promoting green future

February 10, 2026 - 08:49
The Francophonie Day 2026, themed "Green Tomorrow", will be held at the Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội on March 22.

 

The so-called festival day of the Francophonie community will be held on March 22 in Hà Nội. — Photos courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — With a nod to both language and the environment, Francophonie Day 2026 will bring a fresh, eco-minded energy to Thống Nhất Park on March 22 under the theme Green Tomorrow.

The event is an annual gathering for the Francophone and Francophile community in Việt Nam and this year aims to guide people towards a greener future.

It also promotes the values of the Francophonie through sport, culture, education and professional opportunities, in a professional, welcoming and inspiring environment.

The event is co-organised by the French Embassy in Việt Nam, the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie in Asia-Pacific (AUF-Asia-Pacific), the Wallonia-Brussels General Delegation in Việt Nam and the French Institute of Hà Nội.

Francophonie Day 2026 will feature three key events.

The fourth season of the Course de la Francophonie (Race of the Francophonie) continues its commitment to promoting the values of the Francophone community through sport, culture and a healthy lifestyle, with a special focus this year on sustainable living.

Runners in action in the running race in 2025.

According to the organisers, with distances adapted to all ages and abilities, the race offers an opportunity to set personal goals, share the joy of physical activity and spread a positive spirit.

Registration is available at https://giaichayphapngu.vn.

The Francophone Career and Job Fair will be held in parallel with the race, offering young people the chance to meet directly with embassies and organisations of the Francophone community, schools and universities, as well as business representatives.

There will also be numerous booths and stands run by Francophone embassies and institutions teaching French and in French. They will showcase the cultures of the Francophone world, academic programmes and opportunities for volunteering, internships and employment. — VNS

Course de la Francophonie run marathon French-speaking

