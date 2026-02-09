Vietnamese culture blossoms at Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — Spring sprang into stride as the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội transformed over the weekend into a vibrant cultural and entertainment hub, offering a distinctive blend of shopping and a celebration of traditional values set against a modern backdrop.

The weekend’s highlight was the Bách Hoa Bộ Hành (Parade of a Hundred Flowers). Unlike typical stage performances, the event offered a direct, interactive experience, blurring the lines between performers and the audience.

With the spirited theme Vietnamese Grace on Horseback, more than 50 models and performers donned meticulously recreated Vietnamese traditional costumes, showcasing the dignified yet free-spirited essence of attire from the Nguyễn Dynasty and the early 20th century. A majestic cavalry led the procession, followed by flowing áo dài dresses that contrasted beautifully with the modern architecture of the VEC, the place, creating a visually striking spectacle.

The parade served as a visual narrative. Beginning at the Kim Quy House with the segment Together with the Heavenly Horse to Open the Spring Festival, the procession of people and horses flowed through the exhibition corridors, transforming the fair space into a unique catwalk experience.

At the Exploring the Trans-Việt Nam Tết Market segment, visitors felt as if they were wandering through a bustling traditional Tết market. The journey concluded in the square with the Success on Horseback ceremony, conveying wishes of good fortune and prosperity to all attendees at the start of the year.

Beyond the parade, the Central Hall of the fair remained illuminated over the weekend, featuring a packed schedule of performances by leading national art groups. Songs such as Passionate Hà Nội, The First Spring and charming theatrical skits offered moments of gentle relaxation. Programmes by the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet took audiences on a journey through various regions, showcasing performances rich in national identity.

Adding to the timeless allure of spring songs, a standout feature was the blend of circus and puppetry, offering a rare chance for the public to immerse themselves in the breadth of Vietnamese performing arts in one place.

The 2026 Spring Fair also distinguished itself with a wide range of side activities. In the Main Hall, a southern cultural space was vividly recreated around a theme celebrating HCM City. Visitors could enjoy the sweet melodies of traditional Vietnamese folk music, admire collections of áo dài and áo bà ba dresses and try their hand at pottery making and coconut leaf weaving under the guidance of skilled artisans.

In sharp contrast to the nostalgic atmosphere, the high-tech area of KDI Education invited young people and children to interact with robotic arms, control mechanical robots and pose for photos with modern robotic dogs. Workshops on making handmade leather charms, Tarot card reading and posing in the style of ancient Indochinese newspapers also drew large crowds. — VNS