Nipah virus: what you need to know - facts, not fear

Dr Serge Gradstein*

Recent news reports about Nipah virus cases in India have raised concern across South and Southeast Asia. While headlines can feel alarming, it’s important to understand what Nipah virus is, how it spreads, and most importantly, what the real risks are for the general public.

At Family Medical Practice, we believe accurate information and calm guidance are key to protecting both individual and community health.

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a rare but serious zoonotic infection, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. It was first identified in 1998 and has caused sporadic outbreaks in parts of South and Southeast Asia.

The virus can cause a wide range of illness, from mild flu-like symptoms to severe respiratory disease and encephalitis (brain inflammation). Because of its potential severity, the Nipah virus is closely monitored by global health authorities.

Is this a new outbreak?

This is not the first Nipah virus outbreak in the region of South and South East Asia, but it is the first reported case in West Bengal since a previous outbreak about 15 years ago. In previous outbreaks, rapid containment was the rule, probably due to the relatively low transmission rate compared to respiratory infections like influenza or COVID.

So far, only a small number of cases have been identified in a limited geographic area, and nearly 200 close contacts have tested negative, which is reassuring.

Why is Nipah taken seriously?

An outbreak is not defined by the number of cases alone, but by the risk of severe illness and death.

With rare and highly virulent viruses like Nipah, even a single case can be considered an outbreak.

Nipah virus has a higher mortality rate than COVID-19, but it is also much less contagious. It does not spread easily through casual contact or the air in everyday settings.

What has drawn attention in the current cases is that symptoms were mainly respiratory, which may increase the risk of transmission in close-contact settings. This is why health authorities are responding cautiously and monitoring closely.

How does the Nipah virus spread?

Nipah virus transmission usually occurs through:

Direct contact with infected animals, particularly fruit bats or pigs

Consumption of food contaminated by bats (such as unwashed fruit or raw palm sap)

Close contact with body fluids of an infected person (mainly in healthcare or household settings)

Importantly, Nipah virus does not spread easily in the community, unlike influenza or COVID-19.

How can you protect yourself?

For the general public, the risk remains low. However, practical preventive steps include:

Everyday precautions

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Wash and peel fruit before eating.

Avoid consuming raw or unpasteurised foods that wildlife may contaminate.

Monitor your health after travel, especially if you’ve been to an outbreak area.

Seek medical attention if you develop fever, cough, or other concerning symptoms.

When traveling

Follow health screening procedures at airports and cooperate with officials.

Answer health declaration questions honestly.

Report any symptoms to airline or health authorities immediately.

These measures reduce risk not only for Nipah virus but many other infectious diseases - they are part of good travel health practice.

There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment, but early medical care and supportive treatment significantly improve outcomes.

Travel, airport screening

Following confirmed Nipah virus cases in India, several Asian countries and territories have introduced enhanced health screening at airports and border entry points as a precautionary measure. These screenings are meant to identify possible symptoms early, not to restrict travel broadly.

Countries and territories that have tightened screening

Thailand : thermal scanners and fever checks for arriving passengers at major international airports, with special focus on flights from outbreak areas.

: thermal scanners and fever checks for arriving passengers at major international airports, with special focus on flights from outbreak areas. Việt Nam : authorities have stepped up screening and surveillance at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in Hồ Chí Minh City and at Nội Bài Airport in Hà Nội, including temperature checks and health assessments for incoming passengers, even though no Nipah cases have been reported domestically.

: authorities have stepped up screening and surveillance at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in Hồ Chí Minh City and at Nội Bài Airport in Hà Nội, including temperature checks and health assessments for incoming passengers, even though no Nipah cases have been reported domestically. Singapore : temperature screening and health declarations for passengers arriving from regions considered higher risk.

: temperature screening and health declarations for passengers arriving from regions considered higher risk. Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Nepal and Pakistan: similar screening, including thermal checks, clinical assessments, and travel history reviews, have been introduced at airports and other ports of entry.

These actions are part of public health preparedness and do not indicate widespread local transmission.

Why are health authorities being cautious?

Even though Nipah virus does not spread easily between people in casual contact, authorities practice vigilance because:

It has a high case-fatality rate when infections occur, with no specific and efficient treatment.

There is no existing vaccine for preventing this infection and disease

Early identification and isolation can prevent outbreaks from developing.

Screening helps reassure the public and prepare health systems without causing unnecessary alarm.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that the risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India is currently low, even as neighbouring countries increase screening.

Stay informed, not alarmed

Nipah is more deadly than COVID-19, but it is much less contagious.

Health authorities are experienced in managing Nipah outbreaks, and past events have shown that early detection and containment are effective. Panic and misinformation, however, can cause unnecessary harm.

If you have concerns, especially after travel or close contact with someone who is unwell, seek medical advice promptly from a qualified healthcare provider.

*Dr Serge Gradstein is an experienced paediatrician and Medical Director at FMP Thảo Điền, specialising in children's health and infectious diseases. With decades of clinical experience, he provides comprehensive paediatric care - from routine health assessments and immunisations to the management of acute and chronic childhood conditions. Dr. Gradstein is fluent in English, French and Hebrew.