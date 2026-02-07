Exploring Vietnamese traditional Tết in modern life at Happy Tết programme

HÀ NỘI — The Happy Tết programme 2026, themed Tết is Happiness, has officially launched at the World Heritage Site of the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long in Hà Nội, offering a diverse array of vibrant cultural activities in the lead-up to the country's largest spring festival.

It is jointly held by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the Union of Friendship Organisations of the City, and various relevant departments and units.

The programme is part of the celebration of the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 96th anniversary of the Party's founding (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2026).

Happy Tết is an annual promotional and tourism event of Hà Nội that has been held since 2022. The programme has been successfully organised, leaving a positive impression on both local residents and international visitors. The event has become one of the key cultural and tourism activities of the capital.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Đặng Hương Giang said Happy Tết was designed as a journey to experience the traditional Tết of Hà Nội and various regions across the country.

It reenacts the atmosphere of family reunions, customs, traditional markets, cuisine, folk arts, and cherished spring memories that have been meaningful to generations of Vietnamese people.

“Happy Tết is also a vibrant cultural space where the essence of spring from various regions converges – from the dazzling colours of the Northwest villages to the golden apricot blossoms of the South – creating a rich, colourful, and lively Vietnamese Tết tapestry,” she noted.

“This year's programme also aims to bring traditional Tết values into contemporary life through lacquer art, painting, fashion, cultural performances, and narratives about customs, festivals, and cuisine.

“It is therefore expected to enable the younger generation and international visitors to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of Vietnamese cultural values in the context of modern flow,” Giang added.

Covering an area of over 7,000sq.m, the Happy Tết 2026 space is intricately designed and decorated, offering a rich series of experiential spaces for residents and visitors, including Spring Market, Tết Flavours, Traditional Crafts, Traditional Games and the Digital Tết Space.

A variety of engaging activities will also be available to immerse visitors in the Tết atmosphere, including wrapping bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cakes), asking for calligraphy letters, crafting modern Tết decorations, exploring Tết stories through an interactive multimedia display, and receiving lì xì (lucky money) via QR codes, among others.

Notably, a reenactment of the traditional ritual of erecting the Nêu (decorated bamboo) pole will be held in the morning of February 10. The ritual, a significant cultural practice in Việt Nam, especially during the Tết festival. is believed to ward off ghosts and demons from entering the community during Tết. It would also direct ancestors seeking the path home for the Lunar New Year holiday.

“Happy Tết 2026 is expected to become a springtime rendezvous for both residents and visitors, and also serve as an important tourism promotion event for the capital from the very beginning of the new year,” said the Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, Đặng Hương Giang.

“Through this programme, Hà Nội continues to present itself to domestic and international friends as a safe, friendly, culturally rich, and creative destination. It also conveys the message of a joyful, warm, and united spring season.”

Happy Tết welcomes visitors till February 10. — VNS